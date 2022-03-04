HAPPENING NOW: Local wine shop debuts tasting room

Situated at 1006 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering, The Ohio Wine Company specializes in beer and wine made here in Ohio. Starting today, March 4, customers can now sip and savor the shop’s wines in the brand new tasting room and enjoy local brews on tap at the brand new bar.

The Ohio Wine Company’s tasting room debuted today. However, an official grand opening celebration is currently happening through tomorrow, including meet-and-greets with winemakers, raffles, a food truck and more.