HAPPENING SOON: Two new festivals coming to Austin Landing

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Taco & Nacho Fest - Nacho Typical Food Fest

On Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy many different types of tacos and nachos.

According to Austin Landing Events’ event page on Facebook, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, JA’s & Sweet-umms and What The Taco will be at the event. More vendors will be announced soon.

The event will feature SESH’s new Spicy Margarita and Cutwater Margaritas. There will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden and live music.

Austin Landing, located at 3602 Rigby Road in Miamisburg, features a variety of restaurants, shops and much more.

