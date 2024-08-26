Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon has full slate of apple-themed and fall events

HVO is open to the public May through October with ticketed events and limited hours throughout the off season. The busiest times at the orchard are on weekends in September and October.

Apple Cider Days will be Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Explore How Joui Wine chef Megan McAfee found passion for culinary arts

What to expect during the fall

Johnson said apple cider is the “backbone” of their fall season. The orchard sources its cider from Wesler Orchards in New Paris. People like it hot, iced or in slushy form. In the taprooms, customers can get the apple cider spiked with their choice of alcohol. At The Coop Snack Shack, customers can get the apple cider slushy with a swirl of ice cream in it.

In addition to cider, the orchard will have cider donuts from Springboro’s Donut Haus Bakery throughout the fall. Johnson said they bring in boxes and boxes of donuts, but every year they sell out. The Coop Snack Shack will get creative with the donuts by offering an apple cider donut sundae with an entire donut in the dessert.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Other items customers love at the orchard during the fall include Donut Haus Bakery’s apple fritters and apple nachos. The apple nachos will be available in an outdoor tent beginning Sept. 7. Customers can choose toppings like caramel, chocolate, sprinkles or M&Ms.

The orchard will once again offer u-pack apples in front of the Market Barn. The apples are sourced from Bauman and Wesler Orchards. Bauman Orchards is in Rittman.

In addition to Apple Cider Days, the orchard will have several other specialty days including:

Apple Cider Donut Days, Sept. 7-Sept. 8

Apple Days, Sept. 14-15

Caramel Apple Days, Sept. 21-22

Pumpkin Days, Sept. 28-29

Pumpkin Donut Days, Oct. 5-6

Great Pumpkin Days, Oct. 12-13

Caramel Apple Days, Oct. 19-20

Johnson said there will be similar activities happening week after week, but food and drink specials are expected to change.

Hayrides are starting earlier this year on Sept. 14 featuring a new 15-minute route. The hay ride includes a stop at the pick-your-own pumpkin patch and this year the patch has been moved from the front near the parking lot to the back of the property. Johnson said they moved the patch due to crop rotation and safety of children.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

As the apple cider donuts fade out, the orchard will have pumpkin donuts and other pumpkin-inspired treats. Last year, The Coop Snack Shack featured a pumpkin pie ice cream flavor.

Other activities on the orchard

HVO has several other activities happening weekly at the orchard like Singo on Wednesdays or Trivia on Thursdays. These two events start at 7 p.m. on the outdoor patio. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair because patio seating typically fills up quick. The orchard also has a select number of fire pits for people to use.

Live music is Friday through Sunday. Performances are typically 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is a $5 optional music cover charge. Those who donate $5 will receive a $2 voucher to be used anywhere on the orchard.

Guests are welcome to explore the property. There’s plenty of green space to walk through, with sites to see such as a sycamore meadow, a covered bridge, a waterfall and pond. The orchard also has a friendly group of goats.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“I like to describe HVO as a hangout farm. There’s something for everyone to do and it’s kind of what you make it,” Johnson said. “We have everything you need to really enjoy the people around you.”

HVO also has a variety of ticketed events scheduled for the fall including line dancing, wine tastings, workshops with Oak & Ember Farms and a distillery dinner featuring Woodford Reserve.

What’s new?

For those who haven’t visited HVO since last year, the Dayton Barbecue Company has a permanent spot at the orchard where The Coop at HVO was previously located.

The Dayton Barbeque Company has everything from brisket and pulled pork to spare ribs and smoked chicken. Sides include collard greens, green beans, macaroni and cheese and baked beans. The Dayton Barbeque Company also offers Z’s Lemonade.

“Everything that I envisioned for Dayton Barbecue Company to be ... this place embodies it,” said owner Eric Evans. “From the way that the building is set up to the vibe and feeling of everything here. This is what Dayton Barbecue Company is all about.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This fall he plans to offer brisket chili and HVO’s chicken and dumplings. He said after HVO closes for the season, Dayton Barbeque Company will remain open.

The Coop at HVO is now located inside where the Snack Shack was, and it is called The Coop Snack Shack. Customers can expect gourmet hot dogs, loaded fries or nachos, beer cheese and pretzels and ice cream.

More details

Robyn and Randy Lane purchased the 65-acre orchard at 5474 N. Ohio 48 in 2018 to create a place for “families to gather and make new traditions with each other,” Johnson said.

The orchard had already been providing the community with fruits and vegetables for more than 60 years.

Hidden Valley Orchards is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Limited hours will begin Nov. 4 and run through Dec. 22.

For more information, visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com or the establishment’s Facebook (@HiddenValleyOrchards), Instagram (@hiddenvalleyorchards) or TikTok (@hvorchards) pages.