Holiday events offer chance to find the perfect gift

Finding the perfect gift for the people you love during the holiday season is always the name of the game.

Something that is tailor made to the recipient and feels special is key and doing that is always a lot easier when the gifts are handmade.

Different holiday market events offer just the opportunity to get gifts from local artisans that come with that thoughtful touch. So mark your calendars and get ready for these events that offer the perfect gift giving opportunities during the month of December.

Dec. 1 and 2: Handmade Holiday Dayton

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

www.facebook.com/handmadeholidaydayton

Handmade Holiday, now in its 15th year, is back for a two-day show on Dec. 1 and 2. Held at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton, Handmade Holiday is a crafty party to celebrate the area’s best handmade art and artists. This year, almost 30 local vendors will fill the tavern with handmade jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, paintings, candles, soaps, food and more. Food trucks, cocktails and live music give the event a festive and fun atmosphere. It’s a downtown Dayton tradition that grows more popular every year, and it’s the perfect place to find that special holiday gift you can’t find anywhere else. Handmade Holiday will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Vendors include Barmaid Soap, Berning Sun Candles, I Sew Cute, Finder’s Retro, Nanala Beaded Crafts, Wonderful Sunshine Studio, Handmade by Allison, Lucky Rabbit, Stephanie Shields Fiber, Amy Kollar Anderson, Bo Cottage Studio, Bright Star Fiber Crafts, Weezy’s Garlic Spices, A Pretty Picnic, Sprinkles and Sweets, Autonomous Crafts, Noggle’s Customs, Cherry Fulham Art, Cambium and Hoop, Redolfi’s Fiber Fantasies, Handyjan, Pop Cycle, Cathartic Slant, Tasha’s Common Scents, Rachel Botting and Efflorescentmetals. Cocktails, food trucks and live music will help ound out the event.

Dec. 2: A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival

Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Dayton

www.playkettering.org/event/rosewood-holiday-arts-festival/

A Rosewood Holiday is back this December to help you get creative with your holiday shopping and discover all that Rosewood Arts Center has to offer. Featuring artists, demonstrations, art activities, art exhibitions and the traditional Soup Bowl Fundraiser, there is something for everyone. Admission is free and all are welcome. Purchase prints from the annual Rosewood Portfolio exchange, or warm up with a bowl of soup and a handmade bowl from our featured studio artists. All proceeds from the event, which runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m., benefit the artists and the Kettering Parks Foundation.

Dec. 2: Findlay Market Holiday Market

Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Cincinnati

www.findlaymarket.org/marketevents

This bustling outdoor market filled with gifts thanks to more than 50 full-time businesses stocked with food, drinks, décor and handmade goods is a great place to pick up holiday gifts this season, so bundle up and grab your friends for a day trip to the Queen City.

Dec. 6, 7 and 8: Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio

The Arcade, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton

https://www.arcadedayton.com/event/holly-days-at-the-arcade-presented-by-aes-ohio/2023-12-06/

This annual three-day event in the Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank event spaces will feature holiday shopping from small business vendors, food trucks and sweet treats, live entertainment curated by Culture Works, family-friendly activities and performances, a cash bar, and holiday surprises. New this year is a free shuttle service provided by Greater Dayton RTA from the Arcade to and from Five Rivers Metroparks’ Sunset at the Market event on Dec. 7. Art supply donations for We Care Arts will be accepted at the main entrance to Holly Days with a full list of suggested items posted on the Arcade’s website.

Dec. 9 and 10: 9th Annual Mistletoe Magic Holiday Marketplace

Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

www.montcofair.com/events

More than 100 exhibitors will be onhand offering items for everyone on your Christmas list. The Claus Cafe will be open with food and beverages and space for you to sit down to take a break. The show runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Show admission is $6.00 with children 12 and under free.

Dec. 9 and 10: 2023 Christkindlmarkt

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

https://daytongermanclub.org/events/christkindlmarkt

Come wrap up your holiday shopping with a special gift from this old-world-style Christmas Market. Enjoy the ambiance of traditional food, drink, and Gluhwein. Visit the Liederkranz for the annual celebration of the centuries-old Christmas market tradition that originated in Nürnberg, Germany. Vendors will offer hand crafted ornaments, beer steins, German collectible items, antiques, jewelry, note cards and gifts.

Dec. 9 and 10: City Flea Winter Market

Factory 52, 4590 Beech St., Cincinnati

Dec. 16 and 17: City Flea Winter Market

Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati

http://www.thecityflea.com/markets

The City Flea is Cincinnati’s original curated, urban flea market that takes place once a month at Washington Park and various other locations through out the year. Since its conception in 2011 The Flea has seen dozens of vendors grow from hobbyists to full time business owners helping serve as a business incubator. The Flea is a place to keep your dollars local ad support small business in Cincinnati. City Flea is hosting two different Holiday Markets this year — one at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine (Dec. 16-17) and another at Factory 52 in Norwood (Dec. 9-10). Both markets are two days and will have a variety of vendors selling items, and the vendors are different each day of the market. The market in Norwood will also have Jeni’s Ice Cream, multiple breweries and more.

December 10: Santa Brunch Market

BrewDog Columbus, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

https://notyourmamascraftmarket.com

With more than 50 small businesses and tons of festive activities happening, this holiday market in Columbus is a family-friendly favorite. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market will yet again take place during BrewDog’s famous Santa Brunch. With a drink in hand, mix and mingle with the designers and small business owners themselves while checking every name off your gift list. Your mindfully made and thoughtfully bought gifts are sure to make you an even better gift giver than Santa himself. After your shopping, grab some brunch with Santa in the taproom (reservation recommended) and visit Santa’s favorite real live reindeer outside. The event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 14: Artisan Night at 2nd Street Market

2nd Street Market, 600 E. 2nd Street, Dayton

https://www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market/

Stumped with gift-giving ideas for family or friends this holiday season? Interested in giving a one-of-a-kind gift and supporting local Dayton businesses? If you said yes, than Artisan Night is the place for you. Join the fun for an evening of holiday workshops. Workshops offered will be Table top decorative arrangements, stamped jewelry, fused glass and more. And on top of that there’s music, food and shopping. What’s not to like?

Through Dec. 31: Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

Schmidlapp Event Lawn and Stage in Smale Riverfront Park next to the Moerlein Lager House

166 W. Mehring Way, Cincinnati

https://cincinnatichristkindlmarkt.com

This magical holiday-themed Christmas festival in Smale Riverfront Park adjacent to The Banks is an all-ages German-American Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt. The event features food, beverages, merchandise, holiday lights, choral, themed character visits, a four-lane Ice slide, an Igloo boardwalk, and musical entertainment, with a European holiday theme.The Moerlein Lager House will also have heated igloos for up to 14 people that can be rented. Of the vendors at the market, guests can expect everything from authentic German goods and handmade crafts to apparel and holiday decor.

