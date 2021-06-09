Hot and fresh on the go: Smales mobile pretzel bakery hits the road

“Smales is nostalgic and we have a special place in people’s lives,” she said in June when the mobile bakery was announced. “We’ll be able to do fresh, hot pretzels in six or seven minutes.”

A recent Facebook post said the company is taking bookings for events and can be contacted by emailing smalespretzels@gmail.com or visiting its website.

Smales is hiring and and resumes can also be emailed.

Smales, located at 210 Xenia Ave. in Dayton, has a long history in the Gem City.

The bakery began with German-born Rudie Schaaf opening Gem City Pretzel on Warren Street in 1906, not long after he arrived in Dayton as a boy in 1895, according to the business.

Caption Smales pretzel bakery is testing out these Bavarian hard pretzels. SOURCE: Facebook

The shop’s current location dates back to 1926, when his daughter, Emma, moved it there and renamed it.

Today, Emma Smales is the fifth generation in her family to own the bakery famous for its hand-twisted soft pretzels and hard pretzels.