How to prevent weeds in your vegetable garden

The weeds are growing as well. By now, the winter annual weeds such as chickweed, hairy bittercress, henbit, and others are going to seed. Soon, the summer annuals will emerge.

Weed control in vegetable gardens is important to the success of growing produce. Weeds compete for water and nutrients, taking them away from the vegetables.

I have been successful in using a variety of weed control methods in the past. Early in the spring, before the dandelions go to seed, any grass that is cut is collected and placed in the rows in the garden.

I have also used mulch and straw. However, these will only control the annual weeds, and not the thistle. I have been working on thistles yearly, but it’s an ongoing project.

Keep in mind that thistles, like dandelions, have extensive tap roots. I have been avoiding tilling the garden area with the thistles, as this will just help them multiply.

Hand-digging thistles (and dandelions) is also a tool in removal, however, if you don’t get all the root, more will come.

If you choose to use herbicides to control thistle, the best time is right before they bloom. This is when they take the maximum amount of herbicide into the roots. You may have to repeat, but you will get better control with proper timing.

The challenge with using herbicides is that the products used will also kill any green tissue that is sprayed. Thus, if it’s anywhere near desirable plants, you must be cautious.

I don’t use herbicides in the vegetable garden unless I have an area where that is lying dormant for the season. I can concentrate on this area and at least clean it up.

One of the best controls for weeds in garden beds is this: Don’t let them go to seed. When they go to seed, they simply add more seed to the bank.

I have used a weed eater and at times, a lawn mower to mow my flower and vegetable beds when I can’t keep up with pulling weeds. I won’t let them go to seed, at least I try.

If weeds go to seed, you can use pre-emergent herbicides or mulches to prevent new germination. I like to use both pre-emergent herbicides and mulch together in some of the worst areas.

Using pre-emergent herbicides comes with specific directions. The soil must be clean and free of weeds, and reading the label is essential. Some of these herbicides will prevent your garden seeds from growing if misapplied.

Before using a pre-emergent herbicide, make sure it’s labeled for vegetable gardens. And as I mentioned above, use mulch on top of the herbicide for even better control.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.