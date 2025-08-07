How to support Stork’s Nest Baby Pantry assist families with young children

Baby Pantry Coordinator Cass Kuhlman says they help about 60 families per week at the 425 N. Findlay St. location along with three additional remote pantries and many more community organizations they partner with. The baby pantry helps around 300 families a month with essentials for their young children, ages newborn to 5 years old.

In addition to the pantry locations, Dayton Right to Life has recently added a mobile pantry unit. With this new vehicle they can take the Pantry on the road to area neighborhoods, churches and community events. They have just completed three mobile partnerships with The Foodbank and Greater Dayton Premier Management, and they will continue to make these mobile truck pantries throughout the year.

“Our mobile pantry unit enables us to serve families who don’t have a means of transportation,” said Cassandra Brotbeck, foundation director. “We are able to provide diapers, wipes and formula to these families who might otherwise not be able to utilize our services.”

The organization also offers community baby showers at its Findlay Street location. At these showers, Dayton Right to Life provides education as well as gift bags for moms and a fun time to play games and chances to win more goodies for babies and moms.

This type of outreach is extremely important for moms and gives them the opportunity to find support with other moms in addition to receiving educational information.

“We would like to give a special mention to our wonderful volunteers who help our pantry to be stocked and ready for our families,” Kuhlman said. “We truly appreciate their time and dedication.”

Dayton Right to Life relies greatly on donations and appreciates the generosity of all who donate to help support the needs of the families they serve.

Donated items needed

Diapers size 4,5,6 and pull-ups, all sizes for girls and boys

Baby wipes

Baby wash/lotion

Baby washcloths/towels

Toddler pajamas, socks and underwear

Baby food/cereal

Gift cards to Walmart or Meijer

Remote pantry locations and dates

The newest Stork’s Nest Baby Pantry, hosted by “Hands for Mom,” is located at 4130 Linden Ave., Suite 340, in Dayton. This pantry welcomes families on the second Saturday of the month.

Also, St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights, welcomes families on the third Saturday of the month. Victory Christian Church, 2275 South Patterson Road in Kettering, welcomes families on the last Saturday of the month.

These remote pantry sites can accommodate families with an appointment by calling the main baby pantry at 937-461-3625.

In addition, Dayton Right to Life also has the opportunity for churches or organizations to help them fill their pantry by hosting a “Just One Month” event. Through this outreach, your church or organization will select one month to collect items, making it possible for the baby pantry to be stocked and ready for the families they serve.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays at 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton. Contact Kuhlman at 937-461-3625 for more information.

For more information about Dayton Right to Life, visit daytonlife.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

