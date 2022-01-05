Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hunny Bee’s on Brown Street to open ‘innovative’ drive-thru this weekend

Hunny Bee’s Crispy Fried is a new chicken tender, fries and milkshake fast casual restaurant at 1200 Brown St. Suite 100 next to the University of Dayton campus. An official opening date has not been set, but Joe Niehaus, co-founder and general manager, said they hope to open Hunny Bee’s doors in early December.
caption arrowCaption
Hunny Bee’s Crispy Fried is a new chicken tender, fries and milkshake fast casual restaurant at 1200 Brown St. Suite 100 next to the University of Dayton campus. An official opening date has not been set, but Joe Niehaus, co-founder and general manager, said they hope to open Hunny Bee’s doors in early December.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
Updated 10 minutes ago

Fans of the new Hunny Bee’s Crispy Fried on Brown Street next to the University of Dayton campus will soon be able to get their grub without leaving the car.

Ahead of opening the new chicken tenders, fries and milkshake fast-casual restaurant at 1200 Brown St. Suite 100, Joe Niehaus, co-founder and general manager, said they would be focusing on making the drive-thru as efficient as possible.

ExploreHunny Bee’s chicken finger restaurant debuts on Brown St.

The first official day for Hunny Bee’s drive-thru will be Sunday, Jan. 9. Hunny Bee’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With the drive-thru, Niehaus said they are using “some pretty innovative technology” to keep customers moving through the line quickly.

“We’re kind of hoping to ramp up Brown Street a little bit,” he said. “So, our goal is to be the most convenient, quickest and just most delicious food. So, what that gives us the ability to do is to open up, hopefully, new locations relatively quickly.”

The space was most recently a Lee’s Ltd. Tenders & Dips restaurant before closing in July 2020. Though Hunny Bee’s is also a chicken-focused restaurant, Niehaus said they’re optimistic the quality of their food and their efficient, friendly service will make the business a success.

In Other News
1
IT’S BACK: Dayton Ale Trail 2022 passports now available, 2 new...
2
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best chocolates in town?
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 25, Dayton native keeps streak alive
4
Former Stacked Pickle space to become local cheesesteak bar and grill
5
Dayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ champ was victim of armed robbery

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top