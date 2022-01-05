Hunny Bee’s on Brown Street to open ‘innovative’ drive-thru this weekend

Ahead of opening the new chicken tenders, fries and milkshake fast-casual restaurant at 1200 Brown St. Suite 100, Joe Niehaus, co-founder and general manager, said they would be focusing on making the drive-thru as efficient as possible.

The first official day for Hunny Bee’s drive-thru will be Sunday, Jan. 9. Hunny Bee’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.