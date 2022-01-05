Hunny Bee’s on Brown Street to open ‘innovative’ drive-thru this weekend

Fans of the new Hunny Bee’s Crispy Fried on Brown Street next to the University of Dayton campus will soon be able to get their grub without leaving the car.
Ahead of opening the new chicken tenders, fries and milkshake fast-casual restaurant at 1200 Brown St. Suite 100, Joe Niehaus, co-founder and general manager, said they would be focusing on making the drive-thru as efficient as possible.
The first official day for Hunny Bee’s drive-thru will be Sunday, Jan. 9. Hunny Bee’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
With the drive-thru, Niehaus said they are using “some pretty innovative technology” to keep customers moving through the line quickly.
“We’re kind of hoping to ramp up Brown Street a little bit,” he said. “So, our goal is to be the most convenient, quickest and just most delicious food. So, what that gives us the ability to do is to open up, hopefully, new locations relatively quickly.”
The space was most recently a Lee’s Ltd. Tenders & Dips restaurant before closing in July 2020. Though Hunny Bee’s is also a chicken-focused restaurant, Niehaus said they’re optimistic the quality of their food and their efficient, friendly service will make the business a success.
