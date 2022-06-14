ICE CREAM GUIDE: Where to cool off with a cold treat in the Dayton area

DETAILS: Airline Dairy Creme dates back to 1964. The family-owned restaurant and ice cream shop features soft serve ice cream, sundaes, shakes, malts, cyclones and much more. For more information, visit www.airlinedairycreme.com.

🍦Arrow Queen

WHERE: 431 N. Main St., New Carlisle

DETAILS: Arrow Queen is an icon in the New Carlisle community serving cyclones, shakes and hand-dipped ice cream. This ice cream shop/restaurant has been locally owned and operated since 1970. For more information, visit Arrow Queen’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption A child participates in the unicorn challenge at the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival. The challenge was sponsored by Arrow Queen. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF Combined Shape Caption A child participates in the unicorn challenge at the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival. The challenge was sponsored by Arrow Queen. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

🍦Dairy Shed

WHERE: 55 Bellbrook Plaza in Bellbrook

DETAILS: The Dairy Shed is an ice cream shop located in the heart of downtown Bellbrook serving up soft serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes and much more. The ice cream shop also has soft serve yogurt. For more information, visit the Dairy Shed’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Dairy Shed is an ice cream shop located in the heart of downtown Bellbrook serving up soft serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes and much more. Credit: Dairy Shed Facebook Credit: Dairy Shed Facebook Combined Shape Caption The Dairy Shed is an ice cream shop located in the heart of downtown Bellbrook serving up soft serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes and much more. Credit: Dairy Shed Facebook Credit: Dairy Shed Facebook

🍦 Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream

WHERE: 100 W. Market St., Troy

DETAILS: Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream is your source for original Louisiana Snowballs and ice cream. The snowball is made with finely-shaved ice, topped with flavored syrup and plenty of sugar. There is also a soft serve and shaved ice combination called the Stuffed Snowball. Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream features Hershey’s scooped ice cream, soft serve, various ice cream concoctions served between two doughnuts from Jim’s Donuts in Vandalia and much more. For more information, visit Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption Ducky's Snowballs and Ice Cream has been serving up the most popular sweets in Troy since 2016 - and aims to do so for a long time. Credit: ASHLEY MOOR Credit: ASHLEY MOOR Combined Shape Caption Ducky's Snowballs and Ice Cream has been serving up the most popular sweets in Troy since 2016 - and aims to do so for a long time. Credit: ASHLEY MOOR Credit: ASHLEY MOOR

🍦 Fent’s Dairy Corner

WHERE: 6301 Troy Rd., Springfield

DETAILS: Fent’s Dairy Corner has been opening year round since 2013. The ice cream shop features soft serve ice cream that customers can get dipped in Chocolate, Butterscotch or Birthday Cake. The menu offers features flavor burst ice cream flavors, sundaes, cyclones and much more. For more information, visit www.fentsdairycorner.com.

🍦 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

WHERE: 322 Union Blvd., Englewood

DETAILS: JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard is made fresh all day, every day. The menu features an array of sundaes including the Trash Can Sundae that features two flavors of custard, any two toppings, candies or nuts, whipped cream, crushed Oreo, candy eyes and a gummi worm. The sundae is served in a plastic take home container. For more information, visit www.jdcustard.com.

Combined Shape Caption JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard is located at 322 Union Blvd. in Englewood. SUBMITTED Combined Shape Caption JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard is located at 322 Union Blvd. in Englewood. SUBMITTED

🍦Jet Freeze

WHERE: 4014 E. Patterson Blvd., Beavercreek

DETAILS: Jet Freeze features a variety of soft serve ice cream and Dole whip flavors. Customers can order traditional cups or cones, flurries, shakes and much more. For more information, visit Jet Freeze’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption Jet Freeze is a soft serve ice cream shop in Beavercreek, Ohio. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Jet Freeze is a soft serve ice cream shop in Beavercreek, Ohio. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

🍦Jubie’s Creamery

WHERE: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine

DETAILS: Jubie’s Creamery is a “one-stop ice cream shop” with 32 flavors of homemade ice cream. This includes, Choc-A-Lot, its nationally acclaimed flavor. The ice cream shop also has a soft serve custard. Guest can order traditional scoops, sundaes, shakes, blasts, parfaits and much more. For more information, visit www.jubiescreamery.com.

Combined Shape Caption Jubie’s Creamery is a “one-stop ice cream shop” with 32 flavors of homemade ice cream. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Jubie’s Creamery is a “one-stop ice cream shop” with 32 flavors of homemade ice cream. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

🍦Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli

WHERE: 3709 St. Paris Pike, Springfield

DETAILS: Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli is a family-run ice cream spot featuring soft serve and hand-dipped ice cream flavors. Customers can also order shakes, sundaes, cyclones and much more. For more information, visit Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The exterior dinning area at Kone Korner. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption The exterior dinning area at Kone Korner. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

🍦Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight

WHERE: 619 E. High St., Springfield

DETAILS: Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight is known for their banana splits, soft serve ice cream and milkshakes. The ice cream shop is celebrating its 18 year anniversary this season. For more information, visit Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight’s Facebook Page.

Combined Shape Caption An employee makes a banana split for a customer at Lee Ann's Dairy Delight. Bill Lackey/Staff Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption An employee makes a banana split for a customer at Lee Ann's Dairy Delight. Bill Lackey/Staff Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

🍦Rip Rap Shake Shack

WHERE: 6010 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton

DETAILS: Rip Rap Shake Shack serves soft serve ice cream on the corner of Rip Rap Road and Fishburg. Besides the traditional flavors of Chocolate and Vanilla, the Shake Shack has Blueberry and Orange Creamsicle. The Shake Shack is know for their monster shakes. For more information, visit Rip Rap Shake Shack’s Facebook page.

🍦Ritter’s Frozen Custard

WHERE: 2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek and 2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

DETAILS: Ritter’s Frozen Custard has a rotating list of custard flavors. Custard flavors include Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee Crunch, Cookies ‘N Crème, Brownie Fudge Ripple and many more. Ritter’s Frozen Custard also has Italian ice that customers can combine with frozen custard to make a perfect summer treat. For more information, visit www.ritters.com.

Combined Shape Caption Ritter’s Frozen Custard has a rotating list of custard flavors. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption Ritter’s Frozen Custard has a rotating list of custard flavors. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

🍦The Dairy Station

WHERE: 704 N. Detroit St., Xenia

DETAILS: The Dairy Station started their 2022 season in March. The ice cream shop features soft serve, hand-dipped and Dole Whip flavors. The menu consists of a variety of twisters, sundaes, shakes and much more. For more information, visit The Dairy Station’s Facebook page.

🍦 The Root Beer Stande

WHERE: 1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

DETAILS: The Root Beer Stand, famous for its foot longs, is also known for its famous summer treats. From Root Beer floats served in a frosty mug to sundaes, milkshakes, malts and blendies, the stande has a little bit of everything. For more information, visit The Root Beer Stande’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Root Beer Stande is located at 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton. (Source: Facebook) Combined Shape Caption The Root Beer Stande is located at 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)

🍦 The Sweet Retreat

WHERE: 2613 Smithville Rd., Dayton

DETAILS: The Sweet Retreat opened in 2018 in the former space of the Dairy Queen on Smithville Road in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. The ice cream shop has over 30 flavors of soft serve ice cream, as well as hand dipped flavors. Customers can order traditional scoops, specialty sundaes, ice cream nachos, cyclones, milkshakes and much more. For more information, visit The Sweet Retreat’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption The Sweet Retreat opened in 2018 in the former space of the Dairy Queen on Smithville Road in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. Combined Shape Caption The Sweet Retreat opened in 2018 in the former space of the Dairy Queen on Smithville Road in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

🍦The Village Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant

WHERE: 22 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

DETAILS: The Village Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant is a well-known destination since 1969. Besides specialty sundaes and milkshakes, the parlor has handcrafted soda pops and double dip sodas. Ice cream sodas such as Red Cream Soda, Root Beer and Nectar are made in frosted soda glasses and topped off with whipped cream. For more information visit, www.villageparlor.com.

🍦Twist Ice Cream Company

WHERE: 7813 Bethany Rd., Liberty Township

DETAILS: Twist Ice Cream Company established in 2011 features a variety of soft serve and yogurt/sherbet flavors. Each week the ice cream shop has a list of flavors of the week. The ice cream shop also has specialty milkshakes, arctic twists and sundaes. For more information, visit www.twisticecream.com.

Combined Shape Caption Pig Sundae from Twist Ice Cream Company. Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook Combined Shape Caption Pig Sundae from Twist Ice Cream Company. Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook

🍦Young’s Jersey Dairy

WHERE: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy has several unique ice cream flavors including Cow Patty, Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake and Cotton Candy. All of their ice cream is made right there on the farm. Young’s Jersey Dairy also has gelato and sorbetto. Guest can order traditional scoops, sundaes and shakes. For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com.