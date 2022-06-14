ICE CREAM GUIDE: Where to cool off with a cold treat in the Dayton area

As an excessive heat warning is in effect for the Miami Valley Tuesday, Dayton.com has a list of places where you can get a cold treat to cool off.
From ice cream to frozen custard, there are several places you can grab a sweet treat. Below is our summer treat guide:
If you would like your summer treat establishment to be added to our list, send details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
🍦Airline Dairy Creme
WHERE: 224 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
DETAILS: Airline Dairy Creme dates back to 1964. The family-owned restaurant and ice cream shop features soft serve ice cream, sundaes, shakes, malts, cyclones and much more. For more information, visit www.airlinedairycreme.com.
🍦Arrow Queen
WHERE: 431 N. Main St., New Carlisle
DETAILS: Arrow Queen is an icon in the New Carlisle community serving cyclones, shakes and hand-dipped ice cream. This ice cream shop/restaurant has been locally owned and operated since 1970. For more information, visit Arrow Queen’s Facebook page.
🍦Dairy Shed
WHERE: 55 Bellbrook Plaza in Bellbrook
DETAILS: The Dairy Shed is an ice cream shop located in the heart of downtown Bellbrook serving up soft serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes and much more. The ice cream shop also has soft serve yogurt. For more information, visit the Dairy Shed’s Facebook page.
Credit: Dairy Shed Facebook
Credit: Dairy Shed Facebook
🍦 Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream
WHERE: 100 W. Market St., Troy
DETAILS: Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream is your source for original Louisiana Snowballs and ice cream. The snowball is made with finely-shaved ice, topped with flavored syrup and plenty of sugar. There is also a soft serve and shaved ice combination called the Stuffed Snowball. Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream features Hershey’s scooped ice cream, soft serve, various ice cream concoctions served between two doughnuts from Jim’s Donuts in Vandalia and much more. For more information, visit Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream’s Facebook page.
Credit: ASHLEY MOOR
Credit: ASHLEY MOOR
🍦 Fent’s Dairy Corner
WHERE: 6301 Troy Rd., Springfield
DETAILS: Fent’s Dairy Corner has been opening year round since 2013. The ice cream shop features soft serve ice cream that customers can get dipped in Chocolate, Butterscotch or Birthday Cake. The menu offers features flavor burst ice cream flavors, sundaes, cyclones and much more. For more information, visit www.fentsdairycorner.com.
🍦 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard
WHERE: 322 Union Blvd., Englewood
DETAILS: JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard is made fresh all day, every day. The menu features an array of sundaes including the Trash Can Sundae that features two flavors of custard, any two toppings, candies or nuts, whipped cream, crushed Oreo, candy eyes and a gummi worm. The sundae is served in a plastic take home container. For more information, visit www.jdcustard.com.
🍦Jet Freeze
WHERE: 4014 E. Patterson Blvd., Beavercreek
DETAILS: Jet Freeze features a variety of soft serve ice cream and Dole whip flavors. Customers can order traditional cups or cones, flurries, shakes and much more. For more information, visit Jet Freeze’s Facebook page.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
🍦Jubie’s Creamery
WHERE: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine
DETAILS: Jubie’s Creamery is a “one-stop ice cream shop” with 32 flavors of homemade ice cream. This includes, Choc-A-Lot, its nationally acclaimed flavor. The ice cream shop also has a soft serve custard. Guest can order traditional scoops, sundaes, shakes, blasts, parfaits and much more. For more information, visit www.jubiescreamery.com.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
🍦Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli
WHERE: 3709 St. Paris Pike, Springfield
DETAILS: Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli is a family-run ice cream spot featuring soft serve and hand-dipped ice cream flavors. Customers can also order shakes, sundaes, cyclones and much more. For more information, visit Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli’s Facebook page.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
🍦Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight
WHERE: 619 E. High St., Springfield
DETAILS: Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight is known for their banana splits, soft serve ice cream and milkshakes. The ice cream shop is celebrating its 18 year anniversary this season. For more information, visit Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight’s Facebook Page.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
🍦Rip Rap Shake Shack
WHERE: 6010 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton
DETAILS: Rip Rap Shake Shack serves soft serve ice cream on the corner of Rip Rap Road and Fishburg. Besides the traditional flavors of Chocolate and Vanilla, the Shake Shack has Blueberry and Orange Creamsicle. The Shake Shack is know for their monster shakes. For more information, visit Rip Rap Shake Shack’s Facebook page.
🍦Ritter’s Frozen Custard
WHERE: 2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek and 2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
DETAILS: Ritter’s Frozen Custard has a rotating list of custard flavors. Custard flavors include Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee Crunch, Cookies ‘N Crème, Brownie Fudge Ripple and many more. Ritter’s Frozen Custard also has Italian ice that customers can combine with frozen custard to make a perfect summer treat. For more information, visit www.ritters.com.
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
🍦The Dairy Station
WHERE: 704 N. Detroit St., Xenia
DETAILS: The Dairy Station started their 2022 season in March. The ice cream shop features soft serve, hand-dipped and Dole Whip flavors. The menu consists of a variety of twisters, sundaes, shakes and much more. For more information, visit The Dairy Station’s Facebook page.
🍦 The Root Beer Stande
WHERE: 1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
DETAILS: The Root Beer Stand, famous for its foot longs, is also known for its famous summer treats. From Root Beer floats served in a frosty mug to sundaes, milkshakes, malts and blendies, the stande has a little bit of everything. For more information, visit The Root Beer Stande’s Facebook page.
🍦 The Sweet Retreat
WHERE: 2613 Smithville Rd., Dayton
DETAILS: The Sweet Retreat opened in 2018 in the former space of the Dairy Queen on Smithville Road in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood. The ice cream shop has over 30 flavors of soft serve ice cream, as well as hand dipped flavors. Customers can order traditional scoops, specialty sundaes, ice cream nachos, cyclones, milkshakes and much more. For more information, visit The Sweet Retreat’s Facebook page.
🍦The Village Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant
WHERE: 22 S. Broadway St., Lebanon
DETAILS: The Village Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant is a well-known destination since 1969. Besides specialty sundaes and milkshakes, the parlor has handcrafted soda pops and double dip sodas. Ice cream sodas such as Red Cream Soda, Root Beer and Nectar are made in frosted soda glasses and topped off with whipped cream. For more information visit, www.villageparlor.com.
🍦Twist Ice Cream Company
WHERE: 7813 Bethany Rd., Liberty Township
DETAILS: Twist Ice Cream Company established in 2011 features a variety of soft serve and yogurt/sherbet flavors. Each week the ice cream shop has a list of flavors of the week. The ice cream shop also has specialty milkshakes, arctic twists and sundaes. For more information, visit www.twisticecream.com.
Credit: Facebook
Credit: Facebook
🍦Young’s Jersey Dairy
WHERE: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy has several unique ice cream flavors including Cow Patty, Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake and Cotton Candy. All of their ice cream is made right there on the farm. Young’s Jersey Dairy also has gelato and sorbetto. Guest can order traditional scoops, sundaes and shakes. For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com.
