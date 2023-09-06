ICYMI: University of Dayton student places 2nd on ‘Love Island USA’

Former University of Dayton baseball player Leonardo Dionicio’s quest for love overflowed with startling, messy drama on Season 5 of the dating reality show “Love Island USA,” a showcase of sexy singles which wrapped Aug. 27 on Peacock.

Dionicio placed second coupled with Kassy Castillo, his on again-off again-on again girlfriend, but his overall journey constantly shifted due to difficulties being fully committed, honest and mature. At the beginning of the season, set in gorgeous Fiji, he was smitten with Castillo, but turned his head toward Anna Kurdys before returning to Castillo at the mid-season mark. However, his relationship with Castillo imploded when the Islanders moved into the week-long, boundaries-breaking Casa Amor phase of the competition.

Credit: FACEBOOK Credit: FACEBOOK

During Casa Amor, the coupled-up Islanders separate from their mates to be tempted by beautiful bombshells whose only aim is to shake things up. Dionicio quickly fell hard for Johnnie Garcia, so much so they slept together – not in the privacy of the secluded Hideaway but in the large bedroom occupied by all the Islanders, which became the biggest, jaw-dropping turning point of the season.

After choosing to stay with Garcia after Casa Amor, Dionicio began to have second thoughts. Realizing how much he hurt Castillo, he put in the effort to rekindle their love. Even though Castillo came to terms with her bisexuality during this time having been attracted to Garcia, she ultimately forgave Dionicio, setting up one of the most fascinating and unexpected recouplings the franchise has ever seen.

Dionicio, 21, is a salesman from West Hartford, Connecticut. According to his show bio, his love of athletics and competitive edge stems from his family. His twin sister plays college soccer and his older brother played baseball. He also thinks men “rely on cheesy pickup lines.” Instead, his bio states he uses eye contact, his funny sayings and Spanish fluency to get dates.

During the season, Dionicio mentioned he attends UD, and Castillo, who lives in Fort Worth, Texas, said she was open to visiting him in Dayton. According to UD Athletics, he was a member of the 2021 baseball team.

Credit: INSTAGRAM Credit: INSTAGRAM

Season 5′s winning couple was Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright. Donatelli is a Youngstown native. Season 4 notably featured Springfield native and Wayne High School graduate Jesse Bray who placed third with Deb Chubb.

All 37 addictively juicy episodes of Season 5, the best season thus far, are now streaming on Peacock.