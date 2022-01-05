IT’S BACK: Dayton Ale Trail 2022 passports now available, 2 new breweries added

The organizers of the Dayton Ale Trail are ushering in a brand new year of exploring Greater Dayton’s craft beer community.
Passports for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail are now available to be picked up at all 31 participating breweries. The 2022 prize is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.
Since its inception in the summer of 2018, local breweries have collaborated with each other on the annual beer adventure to promote Dayton’s craft brews. Leading the effort is Jason Moore from Crooked Handle Brewing Company and Michael Muncy from Hairless Hare Brewery.
The campaign didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
Participants have the full calendar year to visit each participating brewery and get a stamp with a purchase at each brewery. Once the passport is filled, participants present theirs at the Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E 4th St. in Dayton, to redeem their prize.
Two new breweries have been added to this year’s lineup: Trail Town Brewing in Yellow Springs and Bock Family Brewing in Centerville.
2022 participating breweries include:
-Alematic Artisan Ales, Huber Heights
-Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, Dayton
-Carillon Brewing Company, Dayton
-The Dayton Beer Company, Dayton
-Fifth Street Brewpub, Dayton
-Lock 27 Brewing, Dayton
-Toxic Brew Company, Dayton
-Warped Wing Brewing Company, Dayton
-Crooked Handle Brewing Company, Springboro
-Warped Wing Brewing Company, Springboro
-Devil Wind Brewing, Xenia
-Eudora Brewing Company, Kettering
-Nowhere in Particular, Kettering
-Figleaf Brewing Company, Middletown
-New Ales Brewing, Middletown
-Rolling Mill Brewing Company, Middletown
-Hairless Hare Brewery, Vandalia
-Bock Family Brewing, Dayton
-Heavier Than Air Brewing Company, Centerville
-Lock 27 Brewing, Centerville
-Loose Ends Brewing Company, Centerville
-Lucky Star Brewery, Miamisburg
-Star City Brewing Company, Miamisburg
-Moeller Brew Barn, Troy
-Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, Springfield
-Southern Ohio Brewing, Beavercreek
-Wandering Griffin Brewery, Beavercreek
-Trail Town Brewing, Yellow Springs
-Yellow Springs Brewery Taproom, Yellow Springs
-Yellow Springs Barrel House, Yellow Springs
-Pinups and Pints, Medway *Stamp not required here*
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
About the Author