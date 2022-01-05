Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

IT’S BACK: Dayton Ale Trail 2022 passports now available, 2 new breweries added

The prize for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail challenge is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass.
caption arrowCaption
The prize for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail challenge is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
28 minutes ago

The organizers of the Dayton Ale Trail are ushering in a brand new year of exploring Greater Dayton’s craft beer community.

Passports for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail are now available to be picked up at all 31 participating breweries. The 2022 prize is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.

ExploreFormer Stacked Pickle space to become local cheesesteak bar and grill

Since its inception in the summer of 2018, local breweries have collaborated with each other on the annual beer adventure to promote Dayton’s craft brews. Leading the effort is Jason Moore from Crooked Handle Brewing Company and Michael Muncy from Hairless Hare Brewery.

The campaign didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Participants have the full calendar year to visit each participating brewery and get a stamp with a purchase at each brewery. Once the passport is filled, participants present theirs at the Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E 4th St. in Dayton, to redeem their prize.

Two new breweries have been added to this year’s lineup: Trail Town Brewing in Yellow Springs and Bock Family Brewing in Centerville.

2022 participating breweries include:

-Alematic Artisan Ales, Huber Heights

-Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, Dayton

-Carillon Brewing Company, Dayton

-The Dayton Beer Company, Dayton

-Fifth Street Brewpub, Dayton

-Lock 27 Brewing, Dayton

-Toxic Brew Company, Dayton

-Warped Wing Brewing Company, Dayton

-Crooked Handle Brewing Company, Springboro

-Warped Wing Brewing Company, Springboro

-Devil Wind Brewing, Xenia

-Eudora Brewing Company, Kettering

-Nowhere in Particular, Kettering

-Figleaf Brewing Company, Middletown

-New Ales Brewing, Middletown

-Rolling Mill Brewing Company, Middletown

-Hairless Hare Brewery, Vandalia

-Bock Family Brewing, Dayton

-Heavier Than Air Brewing Company, Centerville

-Lock 27 Brewing, Centerville

-Loose Ends Brewing Company, Centerville

-Lucky Star Brewery, Miamisburg

-Star City Brewing Company, Miamisburg

-Moeller Brew Barn, Troy

-Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, Springfield

-Southern Ohio Brewing, Beavercreek

-Wandering Griffin Brewery, Beavercreek

-Trail Town Brewing, Yellow Springs

-Yellow Springs Brewery Taproom, Yellow Springs

-Yellow Springs Barrel House, Yellow Springs

-Pinups and Pints, Medway *Stamp not required here*

caption arrowCaption
Passports for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail are now available to be picked up at all participating breweries. The 2022 prize is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Passports for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail are now available to be picked up at all participating breweries. The 2022 prize is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.
caption arrowCaption
Passports for the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail are now available to be picked up at all participating breweries. The 2022 prize is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best chocolates in town?
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 25, Dayton native keeps streak alive
3
Former Stacked Pickle space to become local cheesesteak bar and grill
4
Dayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ champ says she was robbed
5
ARTS UPDATE: Regional theatre postpones season due to COVID concerns

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top