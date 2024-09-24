It’s National Diaper Needs Awareness Week: How to help

She said according to the National Diaper Bank Network, a 2013 study showed that diaper need is often more stressful on new mothers than food insecurity.

The local non-profit organization is now three years old and, thanks to the Kettering Health Network, has a new home. An Open House is slated for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the new location, 2175 Leiter Road in Miamisburg.

It was April of 2021 when executive director Maggie Schneemann, along with Jeni Berreth, Doris Bonomini and a few others, joined together to start to address the diaper need here in the Dayton area in April of 2021. “Once you understand the need, you just have to do something,” said Schneemann, a Washington Township mother and grandmother.

Thomas said that the organization has continued to blossom and now works with 50 partner agencies in our area. The agencies ensure that the diapers are given to those who need them most. Funding partners include: Xenia Fish Food Pantry, Good Neighbor House, Fairborn Fish Food Pantry, Feeding Friends Pantry, Youth and Family Initiatives and the Dakota Center.

“The St. Gaspar Family of Parishes, which consists of St. Rita, St. Paul, St. Joseph, Precious Blood, Emmanuel and Holy Trinity, recently held a diaper drive and donated over 5,600 diapers and over $3,000,” said Thomas. “DayMet Credit Union also held a diaper drive and donated close to 2,000 Diapers.”

“The mothers we serve don’t have the time or energy to deal with cloth diapers so we only collect disposable diapers,” said Thomas.

Other statistics from the National Diaper Bank Network:

One in two families in the United States struggle to provide enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy.

Diapers are not covered by government safety net programs like food stamps, Medicaid and WIC.

Not having enough diapers means parents are forced to leave their child in a soiled diaper for longer periods of time. This can lead to diaper rash and infections.

Fifty-seven percent of parents missed work or school because they were unable to provide the required diapers to their child care center.

“We are looking for individuals and organizations who would like to host a diaper drive,” said Thomas. “We will provide the collection barrel and will pick up the diapers when your drive is complete or the barrels are full. Any civic organization, church or business can contact us at info@daytondiaperdepot.org.

Here’s what they need:

Diapers. Any size from newborn to 7.

Wipes

Diapers can be dropped off at the Depot at 2175 Leiter Road in Miamisburg, or at Jacqui’s Salon, 4085 Marshall Road in Kettering.

For more information, visit www.daytondiaperdepot.org.

Other ways to help

“We typically use volunteers to help us wrap diapers,” said Thomas. “If anyone is willing to volunteer, please go to our website and sign up. Volunteers can help with diaper drives by helping to pick up the diapers after the drive and bringing them to the depot. As we continue to grow, we will need volunteers for other opportunities as well.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.