It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s a look at where to celebrate in the Dayton area

A Dayton pastry shop is celebrating the sweetest day of the year with a chance to win one dozen of doughnuts per week for the next year. All customers have to do is like and share their Facebook post. The winner will be picked Saturday morning.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop is located at 21 Park Avenue in Dayton.

For more information, visit the pastry shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Bear Creek Donuts

A Miamisburg doughnut shop is celebrating with several raffle prizes. Customers will receive one entry per purchase and an additional entry per dozen doughnuts purchased. The prizes are as follows: first place is one free dozen of doughnuts per month for one year; second place is a free coffee tumbler; and third place is a free dozen of doughnuts.

Bear Creek Donuts is located at 80 S. Main Street in Miamisburg.

For more information, visit the donut shop’s Facebook page.

Combined Shape Caption Here's a look behind-the-scenes of the doughnut making process at Bear Creek Donuts in Miamisburg. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Here's a look behind-the-scenes of the doughnut making process at Bear Creek Donuts in Miamisburg. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍩Bill’s Donut Shop

The Centerville doughnut shop said they are celebrating with one free chocolate strawberry doughnut per customer, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

Bill’s Donut Shop is located at 268 N. Main Street in Centerville.

Combined Shape Caption Bill's Donut Shop is celebrating National Doughnut Day with free chocolate strawberry donuts. TY GREENLEES / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Bill's Donut Shop is celebrating National Doughnut Day with free chocolate strawberry donuts. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🍩Coffee Hub Ohio

Coffee Hub Ohio is offering customers a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink at their Xenia, Dayton and Waynesville locations, while supplies last.

The coffee shop is located at 81 E. Main Street in Xenia, 215 E. Third Street in Dayton and 415 S. Main Street in Waynesville.

For more information, visit Coffee Hub’s Facebook page.

🍩Donut Haus Bakery

A Springboro doughnut shop is celebrating today by offering a free doughnut with a purchase of a dozen doughnuts. The business is also offering a raffle where customers can enter to win a free dozen of doughnuts each month for a year.

The Donut Haus Bakery is located at 305 W. Central Avenue in Springboro.

Combined Shape Caption Happy National Doughnut Day! Here's a look behind-the-scenes of the donut making process at The Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Happy National Doughnut Day! Here's a look behind-the-scenes of the donut making process at The Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍩Donut Palace

Donut Palace, a doughnut shop with locations in Trotwood and Huber Heights, is celebrating by giving each customer one free doughnut, with any purchase. Customers can also get 50 percent off their first half dozen.

The shops are located at 5264 Salem Avenue in Dayton and 5115 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

For more information, visit the shop’s Trotwood or Huber Heights Facebook pages.

🍩Duck Donuts

The Dayton doughnut shop near the University of Dayton is celebrating by giving customers a free cinnamon sugar doughnuts. Customers can receive this freebie in-store only.

Duck Donuts is located at 1200 Brown Street Suite 115 in Dayton.

For more information, visit the donut shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Glazed Donut Eatery

Xenia’s hometown doughnut shop is celebrating with a monster truck and inflated obstacle course for families to enjoy.

Glazed Donut Eatery is located at 607 N. Detroit Street in Xenia.

For more information, visit the donut shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Hole N One Donuts

A Moraine doughnut shop is offering a free variety doughnut or a free small coffee with every purchase. Hole N One Donuts will also have a large doughnut poster and a Snapchat filter for customers to use to celebrate.

Hole N One Donuts is located at 2739 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

For more information, visit the donut shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Jim’s Donut Shop

A Vandalia doughnut shop is offering a free doughnut with every drink purchase.

Jim’s Donut Shop is located at 122 E. National Road in Vandalia.

Combined Shape Caption Jim's Donut Shop in Vandalia is offering a free doughnut with every drink purchase on National Doughnut Day. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption Jim's Donut Shop in Vandalia is offering a free doughnut with every drink purchase on National Doughnut Day. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

🍩Jubie’s Creamery

A locally owned ice cream shop is celebrating at their Fairborn and Moraine locations with a doughnut sundae, while supplies last.

Jubie’s Creamery is partnering with Hole N One Donuts in Moraine to bring customers a fresh baked glazed doughnut with a scoop of ice cream on top.

The ice cream shop is located at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moriane.

For more information, visit Jubie’s Creamery’s Facebook page.

🍩Stan the Donut Man

A Dayton doughnut shop is celebrating by offering customers a bakers dozen instead of a regular dozen. Customers will receive an extra doughnut when they purchase a dozen of doughnuts.

Stan the Donut Man is located at 1441 Wilmington Avenue in Dayton.

Combined Shape Caption Stan the Donut Man. Staff photo by Marshall Gorby Combined Shape Caption Stan the Donut Man. Staff photo by Marshall Gorby

Is your business celebrating National Doughnut Day? Send the details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.