It’s National Wine Day! Celebrate with a trip to one of these Miami Valley wineries

Get your sipping shoes on! Wine lovers across the country will be uniting for the most special day of the year — National Wine Day — today, May 25.
To celebrate the occasion, we have compiled a list of wineries in the Miami Valley that are worth a visit on this special day (or any time of the year). Swirl, sip and savor responsibly!
🍷Old Mason Winery
Credit: Mark Fisher
Where: 4199 S. Iddings Rd., West Milton
Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Closed on Sundays.
Favorite wines: While at the winery, you’ll want to try their signature Apple Blend wine, made with locally grown apples, Razz wine, which is the winery’s take on raspberry blush wine, or a myriad of other interesting wines. Tasting flights are offered daily, along with appetizers like summer sausage, cheese blocks, cheese spreads and crackers. The winery offers delivery and carryout services.
🍷Brandeberry Winery
Where: 5118 W. Jackson Rd., Enon
Hours of operation: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.
Favorite wines: You’ll find delicious varieties of blackberry, pear and cranberry wines at Brandeberry Winery. Fans of Riesling, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc will also revel in this winery’s menu. The winery offers tastings and delivery (within a five-mile radius), shipping, in-store pickup and in-store dining.
🍷Folck Family Farm Winery
Where: 6843 State Route 54, Mechanicsburg
Hours of operation: The winery’s tasting room is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Favorite wines: Be sure to try their varieties of strawberry, chocolate strawberry, raspberry and Sweet Honky Tonk (Catawba) wine.
🍷Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar
Where: 710 W. Herr Rd., Urbana
Hours of operation: Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.
Favorite wines: The Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar sells a variety of dry, semi-dry, semi-sweet and sweet wines. The winery also offers curbside and carryout service.
🍷A.R. Winery
Where: 3564 Gordon Landis Rd., Arcanum
Hours of operation: Tuesdays from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. The winery fires up the brick oven for pizzas at 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays, and at noon on Saturdays.
Favorite wines: While visiting the winery, be sure to try out their Forbidden Apple wine, Lock, Stock & Berries wine, which is a combination of red raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, or their OMB Strawberry wine. The winery also serves brick oven pizzas.
🍷Hanover Winery
Where: 2165 Morman Rd., Hamilton
Hours of operation: Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Favorite wines: This award-winning winery serves up its signature wine in several unique ways, including in wine slushies and sangrias. The winery offers shipping and in-store sipping.
🍷Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery
Credit: Jim Witmer
Where: 152 State Route 726, Eaton
Hours of operation: Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Favorite wines: While on Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery’s picturesque grounds, be sure to try their pinot grigio, chardonnay or rosé. Wine from the vineyard can also be shipped to your home.
🍷Caesar Creek Vineyards LLC
Where: 962 Long Rd., Xenia
Hours of operation: The winery’s tasting room is open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Favorite wines: Caesar Creek Vineyards is unusual in the fact that it sells wines that are commonly produced in France and California, like Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir. Wines from the vineyard are available in several local retailers.
🍷Seven Mile Winery, LLC
Where: 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Rd., Middletown
Hours of operation: Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Favorite wines: Those seeking sweet and semi-sweet red and white wines should look no further than the collection available at Seven Mile Winery, located just outside of Middletown.