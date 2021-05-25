It’s National Wine Day! Celebrate with a trip to one of these Miami Valley wineries

Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

Favorite wines: While at the winery, you’ll want to try their signature Apple Blend wine, made with locally grown apples, Razz wine, which is the winery’s take on raspberry blush wine, or a myriad of other interesting wines. Tasting flights are offered daily, along with appetizers like summer sausage, cheese blocks, cheese spreads and crackers. The winery offers delivery and carryout services.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷Brandeberry Winery

Workers at the Brandeberry Winery in Enon practice social distancing while preparing orders of wine. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Where: 5118 W. Jackson Rd., Enon

Hours of operation: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.

Favorite wines: You’ll find delicious varieties of blackberry, pear and cranberry wines at Brandeberry Winery. Fans of Riesling, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc will also revel in this winery’s menu. The winery offers tastings and delivery (within a five-mile radius), shipping, in-store pickup and in-store dining.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷Folck Family Farm Winery

Where: 6843 State Route 54, Mechanicsburg

Hours of operation: The winery’s tasting room is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Favorite wines: Be sure to try their varieties of strawberry, chocolate strawberry, raspberry and Sweet Honky Tonk (Catawba) wine.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar

Where: 710 W. Herr Rd., Urbana

Hours of operation: Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.

Favorite wines: The Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar sells a variety of dry, semi-dry, semi-sweet and sweet wines. The winery also offers curbside and carryout service.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷A.R. Winery

Where: 3564 Gordon Landis Rd., Arcanum

Hours of operation: Tuesdays from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. The winery fires up the brick oven for pizzas at 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays, and at noon on Saturdays.

Favorite wines: While visiting the winery, be sure to try out their Forbidden Apple wine, Lock, Stock & Berries wine, which is a combination of red raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, or their OMB Strawberry wine. The winery also serves brick oven pizzas.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷Hanover Winery

Award-winning wines from Hanover Winery.

Where: 2165 Morman Rd., Hamilton

Hours of operation: Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Favorite wines: This award-winning winery serves up its signature wine in several unique ways, including in wine slushies and sangrias. The winery offers shipping and in-store sipping.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery

Co-owners Mark Zdobinski left, and Jim Meeks have purchased a one-room schoolhouse that dates back to 1890, planted 1,000 grapevines in the farm fields behind it, and will open the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery this spring in Eldorado. JIM WITMER/STAFF Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

Where: 152 State Route 726, Eaton

Hours of operation: Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Favorite wines: While on Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery’s picturesque grounds, be sure to try their pinot grigio, chardonnay or rosé. Wine from the vineyard can also be shipped to your home.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷Caesar Creek Vineyards LLC

Photo from Caesar Creek Vineyards Facebook page

Where: 962 Long Rd., Xenia

Hours of operation: The winery’s tasting room is open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Favorite wines: Caesar Creek Vineyards is unusual in the fact that it sells wines that are commonly produced in France and California, like Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir. Wines from the vineyard are available in several local retailers.

More info: Website | Facebook

🍷Seven Mile Winery, LLC

Stephen and Stephanie Mortenson recently opened the Seven Mile Winery, a new boutique winery in Butler County that specializes in country fruit and berry wines. CONTRIBUTED

Where: 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Rd., Middletown

Hours of operation: Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Favorite wines: Those seeking sweet and semi-sweet red and white wines should look no further than the collection available at Seven Mile Winery, located just outside of Middletown.

More info: Website | Facebook