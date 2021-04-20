It’s Oscar Movie Week! Catch the nominees on the big screen

The 93rd Academy Awards are upon us. Thanks to Cinemark theatres, moviegoers can catch the major nominees before the big day arrives Sunday, April 25.
Oscar Movie Week continues through Sunday at participating Cinemark theatres, including Dayton’s Cinemark location at The Greene Town Center, located at 4489 Glengarry Dr. in Beavercreek. Fans can catch all eight best picture nominees and some of the best shorts nominees.
Movie tickets for the best picture nominees are $5 per film. The shorts are a combined package and will be available between April 23 and April 25 for just $10.
Visit Cinemark.com/movieweek to purchase tickets and see the full list of nominees.
“The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority,” according to a Cinemark press release. “All Cinemark theatres have The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.”
Moviegoers must wear face masks when seated within the theatre and may be removed only when eating or drinking in the auditorium, according to the release.