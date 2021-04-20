It’s Oscar Movie Week! Catch the nominees on the big screen

Oscar Movie Week continues through Sunday at participating Cinemark theatres, including Dayton’s Cinemark location at The Greene Town Center, located at 4489 Glengarry Dr. in Beavercreek. Fans can catch all eight best picture nominees and some of the best shorts nominees.

Movie tickets for the best picture nominees are $5 per film. The shorts are a combined package and will be available between April 23 and April 25 for just $10.