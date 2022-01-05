‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 25, Dayton native keeps streak alive

Dayton native Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak surpassed the $900,000 mark Jan. 4. Her 25-day total stands at $918,000.
At the outset, host Ken Jennings offered great insight into just how well the Chaminade-Julienne graduate has played the game.
“Season 38 has certainly been the season of the super champions here on the show, most recently our current winner Amy Schneider,” Jennings said. “We’ve done some analysis of big winners in ‘Jeopardy!’ history, and what you find is, on an average show of the 60 clues available in the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, our big winners tend to average more than 30 correct responses per game. And Amy is right up there, averaging 31 right now. What that means, of course, is that she’s leaving less than half of the material to be split between her two competitors.”
Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Schneider garnered $27,400, a $17,800 lead over her nearest competitor. But the final clue stumped her in the category of Word Origins: Clue: “From the Greek for ‘ring,’ the first ones were built by the Romans, including one that could hold 250,000.” She answered arena but the correct response was circus. She only wagered $7,000.
Although Schneider is riding high as a “Jeopardy!” super champion, she revealed Jan. 3 on Twitter she was robbed over New Year’s weekend. A few of her personal belongings were stolen but she said she was fine.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
