‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 26, Dayton native’s ‘very impressive’ record continues

Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Schneider garnered $31,000, an over $16,600 lead over her nearest competitor. The clue in the category of the 1950s: “The first TV debate between presidential candidates of the same party involved him and future running mate Estes Kefauver.” She correctly answered Adlai Stevenson yet played it extremely safe, wagering only $1,000.

During the interview segment, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate discussed her Little League history, a far cry from her current victories.