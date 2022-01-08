Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 28, Dayton native becomes millionaire

Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion.
Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion.

What to Know
By , Dayton
19 minutes ago
Amy Schneider has ‘dominating performance.’

In a historic, superb runaway episode, Dayton native Amy Schneider became a “Jeopardy!” millionaire Jan. 7 earing a 28-day total of $1,019,600.

Dayton native Amy Schneider has set a "Jeopardy!" record for most consecutive games won by a woman and is also the fourth highest-earning champion.

Dayton native Amy Schneider has set a “Jeopardy!” record for most consecutive games won by a woman and is also the fourth highest-earning champion.
Dayton native Amy Schneider has set a “Jeopardy!” record for most consecutive games won by a woman and is also the fourth highest-earning champion.

At the outset, host Ken Jennings was excited to wrap the first week of episodes of the new year with Schneider on the verge of reaching the $1 million mark. Still, he warned anything was possible.

“If you watched yesterday’s show, you saw that it was not a runaway,” he noted. “You saw how tenuous any champion’s run on ‘Jeopardy!’ can be.”

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider led the pack with $32,400. Her nearest competitor lagged far behind at $2,790, prompting Jennings to praise her achievement.

“Amy put on another dominating performance here for us today,” he said.

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 27, Dayton native ekes out another win and praised as ‘the real deal’

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of 20th Century Nonfiction: “‘Norwegian Independence Day’ and ‘A Vast Blue Sea’ are mentioned in Chapter 1 of a 1948 book by this man.” Schneider correctly answered Heyerdahl (Thor Heyerdahl) and wagered $9,800, bringing her episode total to $42,200.

The Chaminade-Julienne graduate is the fifth millionaire in “Jeopardy!” history and the fourth contestant to do so in regular-season play.

“What a week, what a champion,” Jennings exclaimed. “How long can she keep it going? Join us Monday. We’ll find out.”

In a post-show interview, Jennings and Schneider addressed the history that had been made, particularly the significance of her wager. In fact, if she had answered incorrectly, she would have had a total of exactly $1 million.

“It seems pessimistic to wager for the downside,” Jennings said.

“It did but I also didn’t feel great about the category,” she replied. “I’ve missed a couple big wagers and it does sort to, like, be there in the back of your mind.”

To see the full interview, visit jeopardy.com/overheard.

ExploreDayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ champ was victim of armed robbery

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

