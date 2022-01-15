‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 33, Dayton native becomes third longest-running contestant

“I love it when anyone gets to put anything in James Holzhauer’s face,” he joked.

“Coming onto the show, I was confident if things go my way, I could win three or four games,” she said. “Once I started getting a streak going, (Holzhauer) did sort of become a target of mine. He’s a divisive contestant I suppose.”

“I love James, but he’s a target of mine, too,” he replied.

Correctly answering all three Daily Doubles, Schneider led with a whopping $30,200 at the end of Double Jeopardy! Her nearest competitor lagged far behind at $3,800.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Cemeteries and Memorials: “60,000 are at rest in a National Memorial Cemetery opened in 1949 in the crater of an extinct volcano in this state.” The correct response was Hawaii, but Schneider answered California. She wagered big with $20,000, leaving her with $10,200 for the episode.

“It’s been a remarkable week,” Jennings noted, congratulating Schneider on her record-breaking achievement.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.