‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 39, Dayton native makes history with second-longest streak

“Hope you were watching ‘Jeopardy!’ last week because our champion Amy Schneider had a very impressive week indeed,” said host Ken Jennings in his introductory remarks. “Five runaway games and she tied Matt Amodio’s mark set earlier this season with her 38th win.”

In the interview segment, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate humorously spoke of her time in COVID quarantine lockdown with a penguin.