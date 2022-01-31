JUST IN: Chicken Head’s to open ghost kitchen ahead of grand reopening

Chicken Head’s official new location is expected to open sometime in late spring or early summer.

Collaborating with Head in the new North Main St. space are three local businesses: Simply Savory by Rachel, a signature seasoning spices vendor; Nimbus Comic Cafe, a Trotwood coffee roaster; and The Cookieologist, selling fresh-baked cookies. However, only The Cookieologist will join Chicken Head’s at the ghost kitchen location.

A limited Chicken Head’s menu will be available at the ghost kitchen and the operation will be cashless. Ordering will be exclusively online through the Chicken Head’s website at chickenheadsdayton.com. Delivery will be available through third-party services like DoorDash, though Head encouraged customers to do carryout whenever possible to avoid using third-party vendors.

“Customers will come to our parking lot, there will be a pick-up window, they walk-up to the ramp and grab their food and have a good meal,” he said.

In addition, Head intends to keep the ghost kitchen open after the official Chicken Head’s location opens in Dayton later this year.