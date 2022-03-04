JUST IN: Covered Wagon Farm Market reopens

The Covered Wagon Farm Market, located at 607 N. Main St. in Union, reopened March 1 having closed shortly after New Year’s to undergo several renovations and expansion projects.

Explore Dorothy Lane Market associate competes in national grocery bagger competition

Covered Wagon’s main building, bakery and deli area have been expanded. Additional parking is also available, and an indoor seating area has been built into the sandwich area inside the store.