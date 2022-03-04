JUST IN: Covered Wagon Farm Market reopens

A go-to for local goods, meats, baked goods and more has reopened after months of renovations.
The Covered Wagon Farm Market, located at 607 N. Main St. in Union, reopened March 1 having closed shortly after New Year’s to undergo several renovations and expansion projects.
Covered Wagon’s main building, bakery and deli area have been expanded. Additional parking is also available, and an indoor seating area has been built into the sandwich area inside the store.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sunday and Mondays.
Visit the store’s Facebook page for more information.
