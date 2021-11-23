dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Dave Chappelle nominated for Grammy

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Netflix said Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer," which some condemned as being transphobic. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
Credit: Charles Sykes

By , Dayton
13 minutes ago

Comedian Dave Chappelle received a Grammy nomination today, Nov. 23, for Best Spoken Word Album for “8:46.” He shares the nomination with Amir Sulaiman.

ExploreEXCLUSIVE: Chappelle’s film premiered in D.C. and we were there

Filmed in Yellow Springs in the summer of 2020, “8:46″ chronicles Chappelle’s thoughts on the murder of George Floyd and the criminal justice system.

Another notable nominee for Best Spoken Word Album: Barack Obama for “A Promised Land.”

Chappelle’s previous Grammy victories stemmed from Best Comedy Album for “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018) and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be telecast Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 on CBS.

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

