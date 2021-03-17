JUST IN: Downtown Bike Park to open video game arcade with $5 day passes

Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park at 1300 E. First St., is set to open a brand new gaming area inside the bike park. The Arcade at Mike’s Bike Park will have about six different gaming consoles, including the classics like Nintendo, with about 50 games on each of them, according to Brian Johnson, Mike’s Bike Park marketing and developing coordinator.

Bike Park goers will get free access to the gaming arcade with the purchase of a day pass to the bike park. If guests are specifically there for the gaming arcade, it will cost $5 for an unlimited gaming day pass.