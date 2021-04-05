JUST IN: Dragon’s stadium to host first-ever comedy show

An “America’s Got Talent” finalist will soon grace the home of the Dayton Dragons in the ballpark’s first-ever comedy show.
Preacher Lawson and a not-yet-announced opening act will take the stage at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday, May 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale this morning, April 5, at 10 a.m. at the Dayton Dragons box office and via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/preacher-lawson-dayton-ohio.
Tickets cost $50 for on-field seating and $30 for stadium seating. A release from the Dayton Dragons said Lawson gives a family-friendly act, but gave a suggested attendance age of 14 years old and up.
“We are very excited to host the first-ever comedy show at Day Air Ballpark,” said Dragons team president, Robert Murphy, in a release. “This will be a fun way to usher in the 2021 Dayton Dragons season, and after the year that everyone has had, we could all enjoy some good laughs.”
The Dragons play their first home game on Tuesday, May 11.
“In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital,” stated the release. “Due to Governor’s order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible.”
Lawson was a finalist on 2017′s season 12 of the NBC hit series “America’s Got Talent.” His popularity and placing on season 12 landed him on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019 and “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” also in 2019.