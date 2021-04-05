JUST IN: Dragon’s stadium to host first-ever comedy show

Preacher Lawson and a not-yet-announced opening act will take the stage at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday, May 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale this morning, April 5, at 10 a.m. at the Dayton Dragons box office and via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/preacher-lawson-dayton-ohio.

Tickets cost $50 for on-field seating and $30 for stadium seating. A release from the Dayton Dragons said Lawson gives a family-friendly act, but gave a suggested attendance age of 14 years old and up.