JUST IN: Former Stacked Pickle space to become local cheesesteak bar and grill

Steak Thyme has been open and located at 4040 Wilmington Pike in Kettering since October 2005. The brothers’ parents, Musa and Huda Shteiwi, opened the restaurant together, just before their father, Musa, died in 2006. Since then, the brothers have taken over as co-owners to continue what their parents started.

The brothers, both graduates of Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, have announced plans for a second, larger Steak Thyme location that will open at 103 N Springboro Pike in Dayton, near the Dayton Mall. An exact opening date is not known but Jordan said he expects the restaurant to open in early March.