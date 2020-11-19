JUST IN: Grand opening Saturday for new Asian restaurant on State Route 725

“We offer live seafood, such as lobster, oysters, Dungeness crab, and tilapia, when supplies are available,” Ni said. There will be times when the coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult to maintain supplies of live seafood, she said.

Starting today, Nov. 19, and extending through the grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 21, the restaurant will offer 10 percent off all dine-in and take-out orders for anyone that mentions the Daily Dayton News or Dayton.com, Ni said.

Fu Mon Lau restaurant will host its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 2008 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in the South Towne Centre, in space that previously housed a Qdoba restaurant. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The restaurant’s owners liked the South Towne Centre location because of its high visibility along State Route 725 and its easy access to I-675 and I-75. interstate 75 and 675, as well as its proximity to the Dayton Mall retail hub.

Fu Mon Lau is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For more information about Fu Mon Lau, call 937-293-2211 or check out its web site at fumonlau.com.