JUST IN: New bubble tea shop to open in downtown Troy

In recent years, several standalone bubble tea shops have started popping up across the Miami Valley, though OH! boba will take the bubble tea craze a step further with boba-inspired food options.

“We are always working on developing and testing new flavors,” Justice said. “We want a diverse and fun menu, but at the same time, we don’t want our menu to be extensively large. We want each item on the menu (to) not just (be) good but exceptional.”

The shop’s current menu includes freshly brewed tea, milk tea, fruit tea and bubble waffle — a snack made from a waffle custard flavored batter and cooked in machines with a special egg-shaped mold.

“We would say they are like a cookie and sponge cake hybrid,” Justice said. “We usually serve them wrapped with different fun fillings such as whipped cream, chocolate syrup, Oreos, fruits, and any other things you want to add to them, and of course, they are delicious to eat plain as well. They are many ways to eat them, just take a big bite or you can pull off each ‘egg’ and dip them in the toppings.”