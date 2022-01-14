Hamburger icon
JUST IN: Ohio Players original drummer and leader Greg Webster dies

Greg Webster, 84, the last surviving member of the original Ohio Players, died early this morning, Fri. Jan. 14.
What to Know
By Sarah Franks
39 minutes ago

“Today, we have learned some sad news that Greg Webster has passed away — RIP,” said David Webb, founder and CEO of The Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center, a.k.a. The Funk Center. “Greg Webster is a pioneer drummer, and the hip-hop community emulated his drumming style and beats.”

Webster was the Ohio Players’ original drummer and former leader of the legendary funk group from Dayton.

ExploreOCT. 2021: William Shelby, vocalist with Dayton funk band, has died
Webster’s grandson, Mitchell Webster, confirmed his grandfather died Friday morning while in the care of a hospital in Dayton. He also noted his grandfather’s death was not expected, though he had been in the hospital since New Year’s Eve.

The family has not yet learned the official cause of death, according to Mitchell Webster.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

