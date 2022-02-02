JUST IN: Onyx & Ash Salon to debut in St. Clair Lofts

Onyx & Ash Salon will open in early March in the lofts at 45 S. St. Clair St. in the former space of La’Ren 143. The salon is a partnership between Daytonians Kelby Coil, a stylist of 10 years, and Erin Livingston, a stylist of three years. Neither is a Dayton native, but Coil said the city has become home for both of them. In fact, the downtown community holds a special place in their hearts.

“We met through the hair world and became friends, over time realizing we had similar visions and goals for our careers,” Livingston said. “Kelby was renting a suite at the current salon location from the previous owner, and when we were approached to take over the space, we were so excited.”