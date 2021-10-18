JUST IN: Opening date announced for Reza’s new coffee shop in Beavercreek

Caption Reza’s, the original location situated in downtown Dayton, is ready to open doors at its second location at 1474 N. Fairfield Rd. in the same building as IH Credit Union. The cafe’s grand opening is set for Monday, Oct. 25, but the shop is open now under a soft opening status. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

In Beavercreek, customers can expect the same product experience as the downtown location. The “toast” food menu will be offered at the new shop in addition to the locally-made baked goods, dairy products, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams pints and more.

However, the new Reza’s location will offer fresh-made cannoli in its pastry case.

“With all the daycares and schools and the pediatricians across the street, it just seemed like the perfect location,” Maki said. “And we’re parents, (too), and we were driving by there, two to three times a day... It just seemed very natural.”

Maki is a Beavercreek resident but said she’ll still spend most of her time working at the shop’s original location.

An entirely new Reza’s staff, about 15 employees total, was hired to work at the new café. Maki said all the new employees spent weeks training and learning the necessary skills.

As Reza’s gears up to open next week, Maki said her wheels are already spinning about a potential third Reza’s location, though she’s not ready to say where it could be.