JUST IN: Opening date set for the Dayton area’s 6th Elsa’s Mexican restaurant

“When we heard Buffalo Wild Wings was vacating that spot, we were shocked, and we targeted it because of it being a very successful restaurant in a great location, in a great neighborhood, and within the City of Springboro. We want Springboro residents to feel that this is their place.”

The three partners in the venture include Day, Hemmert and Chris Sparaco, who combined have more than 65 years of experience in the Elsa’s system. Elsa’s first applied for a liquor license in the now-former BW3 space in June 2018, anticipating a subsequent lease.

Elsa’s operates five restaurants and sports bars in and around Dayton: the original location (founded in 1945) on Linden Avenue in Dayton; on Wilmington Avenue in Dayton; on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville; on East Stroop Road in Kettering; and the most recent addition, the “Corner Cantina” location in Sugarcreek Twp., which opened in July 2018.

For more information, go to the Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant Facebook page.