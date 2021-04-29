JUST IN: Square is Where activities to brighten downtown lunchtime

The Downtown Dayton Partnership and Montgomery County announced the return of “The Square is Where” program on Monday, May 3, to Courthouse Square, located in the heart of downtown Dayton at 23 N. Main Street. The program runs 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday on the Square with outdoor seating available to enjoy the lunchtime hour.

People can grab a bite of lunch at a nearby downtown restaurant, at one of the mobile food vendors in attendance, or even have local food delivered to Courthouse Square. Each weekday will feature free, Live entertainment.