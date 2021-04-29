JUST IN: Square is Where activities to brighten downtown lunchtime

As many workers return to downtown Dayton after more than a year working remotely, a popular program is ready to welcome them back.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership and Montgomery County announced the return of “The Square is Where” program on Monday, May 3, to Courthouse Square, located in the heart of downtown Dayton at 23 N. Main Street. The program runs 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday on the Square with outdoor seating available to enjoy the lunchtime hour.
People can grab a bite of lunch at a nearby downtown restaurant, at one of the mobile food vendors in attendance, or even have local food delivered to Courthouse Square. Each weekday will feature free, Live entertainment.
“We’re ready to welcome back our downtown Dayton workforce as they return to their offices, and we invite everyone to take advantage of ample outdoor space at The Square is Where to sit with friends and coworkers you haven’t seen in person in quite some time,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of The Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The weekly schedule of activities include:
⋅ Music Mondays - Request your favorite songs from a DJ
⋅ Trivia Tuesdays - a fan favorite with weekly live trivia and prizes
⋅ Big Game Wednesdays - play a game of giant checkers, Connect 4 or cornhole
⋅ Music Bingo Thursdays - every other week with Liftoff Entertainment
⋅ Fridays Live - enjoy lunch hour with a different live band each week
In addition to the return of regular activities, special giveaways will take place throughout May to celebrate the return of The Square is Where, according to a release from DDP. Stay tuned to DDP’s social media (Downtown Dayton on Facebook, and @DowntownDayton on Instagram and Twitter) and The Square is Where Facebook page for information.
“The space in Courthouse Square allows for social distanced dining and seating to provide a safe, outdoor meeting location for lunchtime dining and activities during The Square is Where programming,” stated the release.