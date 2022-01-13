JUST IN: Team behind ‘Agave & Rye to open new steakhouse concept

From the creators of the wildly successful Agave & Rye restaurants comes a new steakhouse that’s set to open next month.
“From the founders of award-winning Agave & Rye, named one of the ‘Top 5 Hottest Brands 2021′ from National food industry media NRN, as well as ‘Top 20 NEXT-GEN Brands 2021′ from National food industry media FSR, they are excited to present to you, S.O.B: Son of a Butcher,” according to a release from Agave & Rye.
The steakhouse’s doors are expected to open in February.
S.O.B: Son of a Butcher will be the first brick and mortar location inside the new event center, Shindig Park, located at 7630 Gibson St., S-110 in Liberty Township at Liberty Center. Shindig Park is a brand new event space developed by the founder of Agave & Rye.
“S.O.B offers everything desirable in a top steakhouse, without the white tablecloths, pretentious service and boring atmosphere,” according to the release. “Our service focuses on true hospitality with the mission to leave our guests wanting for nothing.”
More information is soon to come on Son of a Butcher. This story will be updated as soon as more details are available.
