JUST IN: Team behind ‘Agave & Rye to open new steakhouse concept

“From the founders of award-winning Agave & Rye, named one of the ‘Top 5 Hottest Brands 2021′ from National food industry media NRN, as well as ‘Top 20 NEXT-GEN Brands 2021′ from National food industry media FSR, they are excited to present to you, S.O.B: Son of a Butcher,” according to a release from Agave & Rye.

The steakhouse’s doors are expected to open in February.