JUST IN: Third Perk owner announces plans for move to Beavercreek

In January of this year, Third Perk signed a lease with Fairfield Mall, and was originally supposed to enter the former Starbucks space inside the mall. However, plans changed over the course of the year, and Darden said she is happier with the new space.

“For me, it was a great move because that’s a focal point in the food court,” Darden said. “It was a no brainer. It is a pushback (from the original timeline), but I believe on a spiritual standpoint, that all things happen in time and for a reason.”

Darden said she initially expected to be ready for a Fairfield Mall opening by spring this year. Though at the same time, the opening of Gem City Market, and consequently, the Third Perk location inside the grocer, was pushed back from an anticipated January opening to May 12.

Thankfully, Darden said she was able to focus on the opening of the Gem City Market shop and learned a lot ahead of the opening of this next store. The hope is the Fairfield Mall Third Perk shop is the brand’s highest-trafficked location, according to Darden.

After the new shop gets up and running, Darden said she will focus on building up the community surrounding the downtown location. Later this fall and winter, customers can expect Third Perk to bring back some original Third Perk traditions like Open Mic Night and later hours.