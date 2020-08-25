JUST IN: Two long-dormant local Steak ‘n’ Shakes meet two very different fates

In March 2019, when the Englewood store and a second Steak ‘n’ Shake location on Miller Lane at Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. closed, a previous Steak ‘n’ Shake spokeswoman said the closures were temporary as the company transitioned from corporate-operated to franchisee-operated restaurants. But eight months later, in November 2019, the Miller Lane Steak ‘n’ Shake property and building were sold to a new buyer who signed a contract for a City Barbeque to open at that location.

Steak ‘n’ Shake still has an active footprint in the region. There are several locations open and operating in the Dayton area, including 6380 Wilmington Pike in the Centerville-Sugarcreek Twp. area, 2856 Center Drive at the I-675/North Fairfield Road interchange in Fairborn, at 8311 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, at 8420 Springboro Pike at Lyons Road south of the Dayton Mall, and at 1741 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

Earlier this month, officials with the Indianapolis-based chain announced that hundreds of its restaurants throughout the country — including the aforementioned five locations in the Dayton region — have resurrected drive-in service by carhops, which they called “a perfect way to enjoy some old-fashioned fun while staying socially-distant” during the coronavirus pandemic.