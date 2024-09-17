Keeping families in need warm this winter: How to help

For the past 41 years, folks in our community have been generously donating winter coats and accessories, thanks to the annual campaign that was the brainstorm of well-known TV meteorologist Carl Nickols who retired in 2009. What began as “Carl’s Coats for Kids” is now known as “Coats for Kids.”

Since the campaign’s inception, “Coats for Kids” has collected and distributed more than 600,000 coats and winter wear throughout the region.

Helping expedite the process of collecting and distributing the donations is RUSH Transportation. Ashley Von Derau, the company’s president, said RUSH distributes barrels to the donation centers and then, on a weekly basis, does a sweep of the coats, picking them up and storing them until they are taken to be laundered at Cintas. “We pick them up and bring them back and a volunteer team comes to sort them by size for the various organizations,” she explains. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to support the community in which we work and live. It’s exciting and heartwarming to know we’re going to keep a little kid warm this winter.”

Although the campaign is traditionally called “Coats for Kids,” it has grown to include winter accessories as well. And despite the title, coats and accessories for adults are also needed.

The campaign, which kicked off September 6, is scheduled to run through October 11. It’s hosted by WDTV and Dayton’s CW. Other participating organizations should credit for helping such an important cause. Sponsors for the campaign include LCNB National Bank, The Good Feet Store and Walmart. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation.

Walmart will be donating $10,000 to For Love of Children Dayton to purchase coats and winter accessories. Walmart will also hold a Coats for Kids drive from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. September 26 through September 29 at select Miami Valley Walmart locations.

The coats will be distributed on November 1 through various local organizations. Among the groups being served through the years are Big Brother Big Sisters, St. Vincent DePaul, House of Bread and Miami Valley Child Development Services.

Here’s what they need:

New or gently used washable coats for adults and kids of any size

Winter hats and caps

Mittens

Gloves

Scarfs

Monetary donations will be accepted and will go towards purchasing new coats and winter accessories for the campaign. A $20 dollar donation equals the purchase of a new coat for a child in need.

You can find Coats for Kids barrels at these locations:

• LCNB National Bank locations:

9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville

2705 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

522 South Commerce St., Lewisburg

9 N. Main St., Waynesville

525 W. Central Ave., Springboro

225 W. Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville

110 West Main St., Eaton

1697 North Barron St., Eaton

30 W Park Place, Oxford

4441 Marie Dr., Middletown

• The Good Feet Store, 4412 Indian Ripple Road, is also home to a Coats for Kids donation barrel.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, to make a monetary donation or to find out more information on the Walmart Coats for Kids drive and Distribution Day, visit wdtn.com/coats-for-kids.

If you have additional questions, call 937-293-2101.

Does your nursing home need clothing?

A “Make a Difference” reader would like to donate clothing items to a nursing home in our area. “I’ve been told that residents often struggle to maintain the appropriate amount of clean clothing,” she wrote.

If your nonprofit nursing home could use these types of items, please let me know.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.