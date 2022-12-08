Kettering bakery owner shares memory of her nana’s cookies: ‘It didn’t feel like the holidays until we got those from the mail’

Val’s Home Bakery offers her family’s classic shortbread cookies, but Woodie said she also puts her own twist on the recipe by having a chocolate peppermint shortbread sandwich. Other holiday treats at the bakery include cinnamon rolls made with local maple syrup, gingerbread brioche donuts filled with eggnog diplomat cream, gf/vegan cranberry donuts, hot cocoa cookies and an entire selection of holiday inspired coffee and matcha drinks.

“This is our first year as a brick and mortar,” Woodie said. “The entire Val’s staff is pumped to share love at the table. We feel so honored to get to be apart of people’s holidays, and hope we get to continue to do so for years to come.”

Val’s Home Bakery has plans to open a second location at 200 S. Main Street in Springboro.

Scotch Shortbread Recipe from Val’s Home Bakery

1 cup of soft butter

1/2 cup and 2 tablespoons of sugar

2 1/2 cups of sifted flour

1. Mix together butter and sugar.

2. Stir in sifted flour.

3. Mix thoroughly with hands.

4. Chill dough.

5. Roll out to 1/2 inch thick.

6. Place on ungreased baking sheet.

7. Bake at 300 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.