Kettering bakery owner shares memory of her nana’s cookies: ‘It didn’t feel like the holidays until we got those from the mail’

By Natalie Jones
42 minutes ago

Paige Woodie, the owner of Val’s Home Bakery in Kettering, admitted that growing up her family didn’t do much baking during the holidays. What made her holidays special was when her “Nana Val” mailed them shortbread cookies.

“It didn’t feel like the holidays until we got those from the mail and unwrapped the tight Saran Wrap and smelled that unmistakable smell,” Woodie said.

The shortbread cookie recipe has been passed down for generations from her Scottish ancestors, Woodie said. She explained that the recipe is from her grandfather’s side of the family and that his mom passed it down to her grandmother, Valerie McLeod.

Woodie described her grandmother as an “amazing baker,” so much so that she named her bakery, Val’s Home Bakery, in her grandmother’s honor.

Val’s Home Bakery offers her family’s classic shortbread cookies, but Woodie said she also puts her own twist on the recipe by having a chocolate peppermint shortbread sandwich. Other holiday treats at the bakery include cinnamon rolls made with local maple syrup, gingerbread brioche donuts filled with eggnog diplomat cream, gf/vegan cranberry donuts, hot cocoa cookies and an entire selection of holiday inspired coffee and matcha drinks.

“This is our first year as a brick and mortar,” Woodie said. “The entire Val’s staff is pumped to share love at the table. We feel so honored to get to be apart of people’s holidays, and hope we get to continue to do so for years to come.”

Val’s Home Bakery has plans to open a second location at 200 S. Main Street in Springboro.

Scotch Shortbread Recipe from Val’s Home Bakery

  • 1 cup of soft butter
  • 1/2 cup and 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • 2 1/2 cups of sifted flour

1. Mix together butter and sugar.

2. Stir in sifted flour.

3. Mix thoroughly with hands.

4. Chill dough.

5. Roll out to 1/2 inch thick.

6. Place on ungreased baking sheet.

7. Bake at 300 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

