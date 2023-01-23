BreakingNews
Do you recognize these people? $100,000 worth of Apple products stolen at The Greene
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine.

The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed.

The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to bring their family’s recipes to the Kettering area once again. The Demnika family previously owned Palermo’s Restaurant when Mefail “Meef,” Ali’s father, opened and operated the restaurant from 2007 to 2017. He currently owns Tuscany’s Grill & Market, located at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Palermo’s Restaurant was ordered to close by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County in April because the most recent owner failed to pay for their food service license. Randy Fontana, a U.S. Army veteran, bought the restaurant in July 2019.

“We were just waiting for it to pop up on the market,” Ali previously said. “Owning it for 10 years, we knew the ins and outs of it.”

ExplorePHOTOS: A look inside Demnika's Italiano in Kettering

Demnika’s Italiano, a casual, family-friendly restaurant, offers a variety of Italian dishes including meat lasagna, Bolognese with your choice of pasta, chicken or eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, pizza, calzones, salads and much more.

In addition to some new offerings, Ali said customers can expect the same recipes his father has used since 2001 at his other restaurants.

For more information about Demnika’s Italiano, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

ExploreMother, son open new Italian restaurant in former Palermo’s Restaurant

In Other News
1
African Utopian Boutique opens in Fairborn ‘to bring a level of...
2
Warped Wing in Springboro to celebrate vintage and barrel-aged beers
3
District Market holds grand opening: ‘The goal is community’
4
Buffalo Wild Wings to open location in Xenia
5
DCDC hires interim executive director

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top