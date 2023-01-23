Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine.
The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed.
The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to bring their family’s recipes to the Kettering area once again. The Demnika family previously owned Palermo’s Restaurant when Mefail “Meef,” Ali’s father, opened and operated the restaurant from 2007 to 2017. He currently owns Tuscany’s Grill & Market, located at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Palermo’s Restaurant was ordered to close by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County in April because the most recent owner failed to pay for their food service license. Randy Fontana, a U.S. Army veteran, bought the restaurant in July 2019.
“We were just waiting for it to pop up on the market,” Ali previously said. “Owning it for 10 years, we knew the ins and outs of it.”
Demnika’s Italiano, a casual, family-friendly restaurant, offers a variety of Italian dishes including meat lasagna, Bolognese with your choice of pasta, chicken or eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, pizza, calzones, salads and much more.
In addition to some new offerings, Ali said customers can expect the same recipes his father has used since 2001 at his other restaurants.
For more information about Demnika’s Italiano, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
