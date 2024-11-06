Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center again hosts annual holiday festival

The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is in the midst of getting a makeover to not only upgrade the center to the 21st century, but to make it a more inclusive space.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

By Alex Cutler
0 minutes ago
The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering will be celebrating the holiday season with a special festival next month.

unning 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, guests will be able to participate in festive art activities or purchase creations by local artists.

FILE PHOTO: A visitor to Rosewood Arts Center looks at pieces of art for sale. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

icon to expand image

First opening in 1985, the Rosewood Arts Center is housed in what was once a Kettering Elementary School built two decades prior.

With facilities for dancing, ceramics, painting, theater and photography, Rosewood offers classes and activities for those of all ages. These classes are taught by professional artists and educators.

The center also contains a gallery for displaying works by Kettering-area creators. The building recently went through a large renovation, which was completed in December of 2023.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: ‘A labor of love:’ Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Centre renovation complete

The Rosewood Arts Center has been hosting the annual holiday festival since 2013. A major part of the event is the “Soup Bowl Fundraiser,” where guests purchase the warm dish prepared in a handmade bowl.

Local ceramic artists started creating pieces for the festival in September.

Attendees will also be able to purchase pieces from Rosewood’s Portfolio Exchange Program, which is taking place this fall. Artists taking part in the program submit a selection of their works to Rosewood. In return, they each receive a collection of pieces created by the other artists in time for the holidays.

Entrants must have their work submitted by Nov. 8, and more information can be found online.

All proceeds from this free event will benefits the artists and the Kettering Parks Foundation.

How to go

What: “A Rosewood Holiday” arts festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7

Location: Rosewood Arts Center: 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering

More info: playkettering.org

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.