Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center again hosts annual holiday festival

First opening in 1985, the Rosewood Arts Center is housed in what was once a Kettering Elementary School built two decades prior.

With facilities for dancing, ceramics, painting, theater and photography, Rosewood offers classes and activities for those of all ages. These classes are taught by professional artists and educators.

The center also contains a gallery for displaying works by Kettering-area creators. The building recently went through a large renovation, which was completed in December of 2023.

The Rosewood Arts Center has been hosting the annual holiday festival since 2013. A major part of the event is the “Soup Bowl Fundraiser,” where guests purchase the warm dish prepared in a handmade bowl.

Local ceramic artists started creating pieces for the festival in September.

Attendees will also be able to purchase pieces from Rosewood’s Portfolio Exchange Program, which is taking place this fall. Artists taking part in the program submit a selection of their works to Rosewood. In return, they each receive a collection of pieces created by the other artists in time for the holidays.

Entrants must have their work submitted by Nov. 8, and more information can be found online.

All proceeds from this free event will benefits the artists and the Kettering Parks Foundation.

How to go

What: “A Rosewood Holiday” arts festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7

Location: Rosewood Arts Center: 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering

More info: playkettering.org