Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest returns to the Fraze Saturday

Chicken wing lovers rejoice! 🍗🐔 The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is returning to the Fraze Pavilion tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“If you like bold food, rockin’ music and a hearty party, then you’ll love this festival,” organizers said on the event’s Facebook page. “It’s sure to offer plenty of mouth-watering flavors.”
Those attending will have a chance to try chicken wings from a dozen local restaurants and food trucks.
Vendors participating include:
- Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering
- Archers Tavern Centerville
- JA’s & Sweet-umms
- Nicks Restaurant
- Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen
- Romer’s
- Pies and Pints Pizzeria
- Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine
- Kahuna Grindz
- Rolling Indulgence
- El Meson
- WingTime
The event will also feature live music in Lincoln Park featuring Britches Down at 3 p.m., The Growlers Band at 5:30 p.m. and The McCartney Project at 8 p.m.
The free event is presented by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.
The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard in Kettering.
For more information, visit www.fraze.com/kickin-chicken-wing-fest-2022/ or the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest Facebook page.
About the Author