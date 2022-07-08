Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken tests new sandwich in Dayton area

Weaver says the kick of this sandwich makes it a perfect summer meal to pair with soft drinks or Lee’s house-made tea.

“Lee’s innovative operators know how to take menu items that are favorites and deliver on the brand promise to serve options for our guests that are so good they become ‘famous,’” Weaver said.

The new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich is available at several Dayton area restaurant locations including Dayton, Miamisburg, Trotwood, Huber Heights, Kettering, Xenia, Englewood, Brookville and Franklin.

For more information, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com.