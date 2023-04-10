Levitt Pavilion to announce 2023 concert season next month

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with DJ Danny D, food trucks and booths highlighting all that Levitt Dayton has to offer throughout the summer season. Dayton Salsa Project will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

In addition to the music and season announcement, the event will mark the first opportunity for new Levitt Dayton members – annual fund donors who have donated over $100 – to pick up their new membership cards. These cards grant them access to exclusive member benefits and perks throughout the season.