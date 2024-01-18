Like to sing? Area choral group is seeking new members

The Centerville Community Chorus, a choral group that serves the Miami Valley area, is accepting new members — and no auditions required.
The group welcomes anyone of any experience level, ages 18 and older. The chorus is a fun-loving, recreational choir that sings all genres of music.
The Chorus is holding “recruitment” at this time and will be running through Feb. 29 in preparation for the Summer season.
For more information, email director@centervillechorus.org or call 937-581-3074.
