Shoppe Smitten, a women’s boutique, to open new location in Uptown Centerville

“Our motto is ‘Things we love and believe in,’” she said. “Inspired shopping, artisan gifts and locally sourced goods.”

Shoppe Smitten launched in 2015 in Historic Springboro and has grown throughout the years, adding locations and eventually relocating to Oakwood in 2022. Now it’s moving into what Moss said is its “permanent home” in Centerville.

“As a CHS grad born and raised here, this feels like a personal homecoming for my business,” she said. “I have always loved this building, I grew up a couple streets away from Uptown Centerville, and my parents’ record store, Dingleberry’s, used to be a mile down the road, so this is definitely home to me and my entrepreneurial upbringing.”

Revamping the store, which formerly was home to Morning Sun Florist, took considerable effort.

“We completely redid the interior of this space ourselves over the course of four weeks,” Moss said. “We made major cosmetic updates to the 2,344 square feet including our downstairs retail space and our upstairs workshop and retail loft.”

Thursday’s grand opening will feature complimentary wine and seltzers from the shop’s event bar, “all donated from local businesses that are near and dear to our hearts,” she said.

“It’s all about supporting other local businesses,” Moss said.

Shoppe Smitten will initially open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays but will be be “experimenting with hours,” so customers should check the shop’s social media accounts for updates, Moss said.