Little Fish Brewing Company executive chef among James Beard semifinalists

In Sept. 2020, the company opened Little Fish Dayton Station in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station Historic District. Guests can choose from a variety of beers and order food from their farm-to-table concept.

In an Instagram post, Little Fish Dayton Station said, “We are so lucky to have you as a chef and mentor. You’ve been working your tail off to get here and you couldn’t deserve it more.”

“Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all — through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry.”

Nominees will be announced March 29 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and the first award was given in 1991. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including the new Award for Outstanding Bakery, the release said.

