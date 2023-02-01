X
Dark Mode Toggle

Live music returns to downtown Dayton coffee shop after hours

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
29 minutes ago

A longtime coffee shop on Wayne Avenue is bringing back live music after hours beginning Friday, Feb. 3.

Ghostlight Coffee’s Historic South Park location at 1201 Wayne Ave. will close for regular service at 4 p.m. and reopen at 6:30 p.m. with the After Hours show, featuring a Dayton singer/songwriter, starting at 7 p.m.

“When it first opened at its Historic Wayne Avenue location, Ghostlight Coffee was known for staying open late, rearranging the seats, and creating a local music scene of its own,” noted a press release. “Now, over 10 years later, the team at Ghostlight is bringing live music back to their Wayne Avenue shop as a part of their continue efforts to support local artists and build community.”

The first singer/songwriter featured will be EMI, who plans to perform a collection of favorites from artists that have been influences over the years with a few originals.

“I travel to the introspective landscape of my anxiety and depression and mix it up with an upbeat indie-pop vibe,” EMI said.

ExploreDowntown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours

EMI is inspired by artists like Half Alive, Death Cab for Cutie, Cage the Elephant and Tessa Violet, according to the release.

A variety of zero-proof drinks and cocktails will be available via The Bottleshop by Ghostlight as well as a limited coffee menu.

The show is expected to last until 9 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit the event’s Facebook page.

ExploreTELL US: Where is your favorite place to get soup in Dayton?

In Other News
1
Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours
2
TELL US: Where is your favorite place to get soup in Dayton?
3
Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed in Beavercreek
4
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa
5
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top