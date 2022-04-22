Local businesses team up to offer pizza, ice cream to downtown Dayton

Two Miami Valley businesses are teaming up to offer the perfect dinner and dessert combination.
The Pizza Bandit will now sell two of JD‘s Ice Cream signature products on a regular basis along with a weekly special item.
Credit: Submitted Photo
“We’re both small businesses that grew our brands through innovation during the pandemic,” Brian Johnson, co-owner of The Pizza Bandit said, in a release. “To have the opportunity to partner up with a locally produced ice cream business that shares our values of quality products and customer service was easy to say yes to. I mean, it’s pizza and ice cream!”
JD’s Ice Cream is a handcrafted ice cream brand based out of Fairborn. According to a Facebook post on the business’s page, they are also planning to share a space with Casey’s Drive Thru 2.0, located at 124 N. 1st Street. In the meantime, JD’s Ice Cream is also doing periodic flavor-releases on its Facebook page.
The Pizza Bandit will offer the following JD’s Ice Cream flavors:
“But Better” - Vanilla ice cream with chunks of fudgey brownies, double chocolate-chip cookie-dough and a thick peanut butter ripple
Credit: Submitted Photo
“Banana Pudding” - Real banana ice cream with pools of whipped cream and house-made vanilla wafers
Credit: Submitted Photo
“We’re both known for unique flavor profiles and items,” Johnson said. “We’re really looking forward to what types of seasonal and topical offerings JD’s Ice Cream comes up with for us this spring, summer, and beyond!”
The Pizza Bandit is located at 700 E. 4th Street in Dayton on The Yellow Cab Tavern property. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit The Pizza Bandit Facebook page.
