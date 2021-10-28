dayton-daily-news logo
Local pride: Buckeye Vodka introduces ‘refreshed’ bottle for 10th anniversary and free cocktail book

Jim Finke (R) along with his brother in law, Tom Rambasek (L) founded Crystal Spirits LLC in 2009. In partnership with Finke's brother Chris and friend Marty Clark, they developed another Dayton original, Buckeye Vodka, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
What to Know
By Sarah Franks
39 minutes ago

A quickly recognizable product that started with two Centerville brothers has been reimagined as the business celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Buckeye Vodka’s celebratory offerings most recently includes a brand refresh and a new, “easier to handle” 1.75L bottle.

“We’re proud to have reached 10 years as a company and we are more than grateful for the support we have received from the Ohio Community,” said Jim Finke, Buckeye Vodka co-founder. “Our success is a testament to the passion and effort we pour into every bottle that is then shared with every bar, restaurant and liquor store that supports us as a result.”

As the brand celebrates its milestone year, celebrations are planned to “bring awareness to the brand’s longevity, including local community cause campaigns, a free online cocktail book and more.”

The free eBook can be found by visiting buckeyevodka.com/cocktail-book-gate. Every time the digital cocktail book is downloaded, Buckeye Vodka pledged to donate $5 to Ohio charities, including Dayton’s Homefull, Toledo’s Food For Thought and more.

“In the last two years alone, Buckeye Vodka raised and donated nearly $100,000,” according to a Buckeye Vodka release. “During the pandemic Buckeye Vodka partnered with two other Dayton-based companies, MiracleCorp and Dayton Freight, to make and donate upwards of $50,000 of hand sanitizer.”

Buckeye Vodka is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year in a number of ways, but most recently, with a brand refresh and a new, “easier to handle,” 1.75L bottle.
