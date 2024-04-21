Local real estate: Updates add to charm of Oakwood bungalow

In addition to the exterior and interior painting and landscaping, other recent updates include a roof in 2019, central air conditioning updated in 2018, the gas furnace in 2021 and the hot water tank in 2020. The garage door was replaced in 2021 and a wood privacy fence was installed last year. Carpeting was installed in the basement bonus room in 2022.

The formal entry opens from the covered front door into the combined living and dining room area. Hardwood flooring fills the L-shaped space, which has room for formal sitting, a study area and the formal dining area. Columns accent the threshold into the dining area; and stained-glass light fixtures match the details of the glass window in the front door. Tucked into one corner is a decorative fireplace with wood mantel. A bank of five vinyl windows with blinds fill the living room with natural light as similar side windows do the same for the dining room.

Redesigned in 2021, the kitchen has a spacious island to allow for eat-in breakfast bar seating. There is a quaint planning area along one wall; and another wall is filled with pantry cabinets, some of which have pull-out shelves. Two sinks are below windows with a double sink under the larger window; and a preparation sink below the smaller windowlooks out over the backyard deck. Frosted-glass panel doors accent the hanging cabinetry while a ceramic-tile backsplash gives the kitchen a pop of color against the white cabinets. Quartz counters offer plenty of preparation space; and the kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

A short hallway off the kitchen leads to the first-floor bedroom wing where there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom that was remodeled in 2022. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a wide single-door closet. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors. The bathroom has a whirlpool tub-shower with glass doors and double-sink elevated vanity with updated mirrors and light fixtures. The bath has ceramic-tile flooring and a linen closet.

A door off the hallway opens to the hidden stairwell to the basement, which has glass-block windows. The landing with wood laminate flooring wraps around past a full bathroom, the unfinished laundry and utility room and ends in the recreation room. Tucked along one wall is a kitchenette or wet bar area with cabinetry, counters, a sink and space for a large appliance.

The full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity; and across the hallway is a bonus room with updated carpeting and added lighting, perfect for a hobby room.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second level is accessible from a staircase off the kitchen, near the backdoor entrance. The full bathroom was remodeled in 2023 and includes a tub-shower with subway-tile surround, a double-sink vanity with complementary mirrors and light fixtures, and tongue-and-groove wood panel accents.

The two bedrooms have dormer window nooks. One bedroom has built-in storage beneath the windows and has a deep closet. The other bedroom has a sitting area near the windows and two closets. One closet is cedar-lined and passes through to a small balcony with a window above the stairwell.

OAKWOOD

Price: $460,000

Open house: April 21, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: Far Hills to east on Telford Avenue

Highlights: About 2,298 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, updated kitchen 2021, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, formal dining room, updated bathrooms 2023 and 2022, finished basement, wetbar, roof 2019, air conditioning 2018, furnace 2021, hot water tank 2020, 2-car garage, large deck, fenced yard

For more information:

Emily Pelligra

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-301-6144

Website: coldwellbanker.com